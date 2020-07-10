Football
Pogba is enjoying himself at Manchester United – Solskjaer praises midfielder

By Dejan Kalinic

Birmingham, July 10: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba has returned to a different Manchester United team and is back enjoying his football.

Pogba scored his first goal since April last year as United extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday (July 9).

The France international is forming a fine combination with Bruno Fernandes in midfield, and may yet re-sign with United, where he is contracted until 2021 with the club holding an option for an extra year.

Solskjaer praised Pogba and said the midfielder had come back to a different team after returning from an ankle injury in June.

"We've still got a contract with Paul and I've said it so many times I think he's a fantastic person, fantastic player, one of the best midfielders in the world," the United manager told Sky Sports.

"I think he's proving that he's getting better and better because he's been out for so long which is natural. You can see he's enjoying himself.

"The team is a different team to the one he, called it left, when injured. Now the focus, the attitude, everything's miles better in that dressing room."

Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Villa before Mason Greenwood netted his fourth goal in three games.

Solskjaer believes there is even more to come from Greenwood, who has 16 goals this season.

"He's 18. Of course he can get better if he keeps on doing the right things and he loves football, he's a footballer, natural footballer," he said.

"He's been in the academy since he was a little boy, his dad showed me a picture of the two of us when he was seven when I took my little one into one of the academy centres.

"He's been in the club for so long, he knows what we want from him and he knows that we believe in him."

Sitting a point behind fourth-placed Leicester City, United will look to continue their fine form when they host Southampton on Monday.

Full Time: ATH 1 - 2 SFC
Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
