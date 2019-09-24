Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pogba ready for Rochdale tie, Rashford misses out

By
Pogba, Rashford
Paul Pogba will make his much-expected comeback while Marcus Rashford has joined the casualty list. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, September 24: Paul Pogba is expected to return from injury in Manchester United's EFL Cup clash with Rochdale at Old Trafford on Wednesday (September 25), while Marcus Rashford, who suffered a groin injury will be unavailable for the match.

Pogba has been unavailable since withdrawing from the France squad at the start of September with an ankle injury.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Pogba will play at least some part of the Rochdale game with a view to building up fitness ahead of next Monday's Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

"He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," Solskjaer said on United's official website. "But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."

Pogba's return is a welcome boost for United in the wake of a deeply disappointing 0-2 Premier League defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

1
1059761

The former Juventus star has not played for United since the 1-1 draw at Southampton on August 31.

Rashford joins injury list

Meanwhile, Rashford who suffered a groin injury at London Stadium will be unavailable for the Rochdale match, with United still unclear over how long he will need to recover.

Fit-again Jesse Lingard was used as a makeshift striker against the Hammers following Rashford's injury.

Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are also still sidelined, while Eric Bailly continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Mason Greenwood, who missed the loss to West Ham due to tonsillitis, is hoping to be available.

The 17-year-old, who scored his first senior goal for the club to earn a 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League last week, is United's only central attacking option in the absence of Rashford and Martial.

(With OPTA inputs)

More PAUL POGBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue