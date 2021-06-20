Poland's Kozlowski takes Bellingham record as youngest Euros star

Seville, June 20: Jude Bellingham's record as the youngest player in European Championship history lasted just six days as Kacper Kozlowski made his major tournament bow for Poland.
Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham was introduced as a substitute in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, aged 17 years and 349 days.
He became the competition's most junior star, taking the honour from Netherlands left-back Jetro Willems, who featured against Denmark at Euro 2012 at the age of 18 years and 71 days.
However, Bellingham's benchmark was quickly surpassed as Poland introduced Kozlowski in Saturday's Group E clash with Spain.
17 - Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) has become the youngest ever player to make an appearance at the European Championships, overtaking Jude Bellingham's record (17y 349d) set for England six days ago. Fleeting. #EURO2020 #POL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021
Midfielder Kozlowzki, who made his senior Pogon Szczecin debut at 15, was 17 years and 246 days old as he stepped off the bench to replace Mateusz Klich moments after Robert Lewandowski equalised in Seville.
Having been introduced with 35 minutes to play, Kozlowski completed just one of two attempted passes.
However, the teenager did complete two of four dribbles, contest six duels and win two fouls while having only nine touches in a 1-1 draw.