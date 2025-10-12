Portugal Secures 1-0 Victory Over Republic Of Ireland Thanks To Neves' Last-Minute Goal

Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Ruben Neves secured a dramatic victory for Portugal with a last-minute goal, ensuring a 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, which could have cost Portugal their perfect record in Group F. However, Neves' first international goal saved the day, breaking Irish hearts just before the final whistle.

Portugal dominated possession throughout the match. Their first significant chance saw Ronaldo hit the post from outside the box. Bernardo Silva failed to convert the rebound into an open net. Vitinha's long-range shot deflected onto the top of Caoimhin Kelleher's net, but Ireland managed to hold on until half-time with a 0-0 scoreline.

The second half saw Portugal continue to control the game. Ronaldo missed another opportunity after receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes. Kelleher made an impressive save from Vitinha's curling shot. The best chance for Portugal came when Francisco Trincao's shot led to a handball by Dara O'Shea, resulting in a penalty.

The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review confirmed the handball decision. However, Kelleher denied Ronaldo again by saving his weak spot-kick with his left leg. Despite this setback, Neves became the hero by heading in Trincao's cross during stoppage time, securing three points for Portugal.

This victory lifts Portugal to nine points in their group standings. The team will look to maintain their momentum as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. Meanwhile, Ireland will regroup and aim for better results in upcoming matches.