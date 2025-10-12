English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Portugal Secures 1-0 Victory Over Republic Of Ireland Thanks To Neves' Last-Minute Goal

Ruben Neves scored a last-minute goal to secure Portugal's 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty, Neves' effort ensured Portugal maintained their perfect record in Group F.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Ruben Neves secured a dramatic victory for Portugal with a last-minute goal, ensuring a 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, which could have cost Portugal their perfect record in Group F. However, Neves' first international goal saved the day, breaking Irish hearts just before the final whistle.

Portugal dominated possession throughout the match. Their first significant chance saw Ronaldo hit the post from outside the box. Bernardo Silva failed to convert the rebound into an open net. Vitinha's long-range shot deflected onto the top of Caoimhin Kelleher's net, but Ireland managed to hold on until half-time with a 0-0 scoreline.

Neves' Late Goal Leads Portugal to Victory

The second half saw Portugal continue to control the game. Ronaldo missed another opportunity after receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes. Kelleher made an impressive save from Vitinha's curling shot. The best chance for Portugal came when Francisco Trincao's shot led to a handball by Dara O'Shea, resulting in a penalty.

The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review confirmed the handball decision. However, Kelleher denied Ronaldo again by saving his weak spot-kick with his left leg. Despite this setback, Neves became the hero by heading in Trincao's cross during stoppage time, securing three points for Portugal.

This victory lifts Portugal to nine points in their group standings. The team will look to maintain their momentum as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. Meanwhile, Ireland will regroup and aim for better results in upcoming matches.

Story first published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 2:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 12, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out