Premier League 2019-20 key fixtures: Liverpool host Man City in November

By Opta
Pep Guardiolas Manchester City host Liverpool in November
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City host Liverpool in November

London, June 13: Manchester City will not take on Liverpool in the Premier League until November, while the first Manchester derby of the 2019-20 season is set for December.

Pep Guardiola's side, title winners in each of the past two seasons, face Champions League runners-up Tottenham in their first home game of the new campaign on August 17.

City are set to take on Manchester United at home on December 7 before heading to Old Trafford for the return fixture in March. They go to Anfield on November 9 and welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on April 4.

The first north London derby is scheduled for August 31 at Emirates Stadium, although fixtures are subject to changes for live broadcast, with the return at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at a crunch time of the season in late April.

A goalless draw at Goodison Park was one of the results that cost Liverpool the chance to usurp City last term and Jurgen Klopp's European champions go to Everton during the run-in again.

Liverpool are away to Everton on March 14 with the Toffees visiting Anfield in early December, while Klopp's men play Arsenal away and Chelsea at home in two of their last three Premier League fixtures.

City's run-in looks more straightforward on paper, but in a testing spell spanning late February to early April that also clashes with the Champions League knockout rounds they are set to play Arsenal, United, Chelsea and Liverpool within five league games.

There will be a mid-season break in 2019-20 with one round of matches in February to be split over two weekends. Which games are moved from February 8 to the following weekend will be decided in December when live broadcast schedules are finalised.

Premier League 2019-20 key fixtures:

August 11: Manchester United v Chelsea

August 17: Manchester City v Tottenham

August 24: Liverpool v Arsenal

August 31: Arsenal v Tottenham

September 21: Chelsea v Liverpool

September 28: Manchester United v Arsenal

October 19: Manchester United v Liverpool

October 26: Liverpool v Tottenham

November 9: Liverpool v Manchester City

November 23: Manchester City v Chelsea

December 3: Manchester United v Tottenham

December 4: Liverpool v Everton

December 7: Manchester City v Manchester United

December 14: Arsenal v Manchester City

December 21: Tottenham v Chelsea

December 28: Arsenal v Chelsea

January 1: Arsenal v Manchester United

January 11: Tottenham v Liverpool

January 18: Liverpool v Manchester United

January 22: Chelsea v Arsenal

February 1: Tottenham v Manchester City

February 8: Chelsea v Manchester United

February 22: Chelsea v Tottenham

February 29: Manchester City v Arsenal

March 7: Manchester United v Manchester City

March 14: Everton v Liverpool

March 14: Tottenham v Manchester United

March 21: Chelsea v Manchester City

April 4: Manchester City v Liverpool

April 25: Tottenham v Arsenal

May 2: Arsenal v Liverpool

May 9: Liverpool v Chelsea

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
