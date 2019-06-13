Premier League 2019-20 key fixtures: Liverpool host Man City in November

London, June 13: Manchester City will not take on Liverpool in the Premier League until November, while the first Manchester derby of the 2019-20 season is set for December.
Pep Guardiola's side, title winners in each of the past two seasons, face Champions League runners-up Tottenham in their first home game of the new campaign on August 17.
City are set to take on Manchester United at home on December 7 before heading to Old Trafford for the return fixture in March. They go to Anfield on November 9 and welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on April 4.
The first north London derby is scheduled for August 31 at Emirates Stadium, although fixtures are subject to changes for live broadcast, with the return at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at a crunch time of the season in late April.
A goalless draw at Goodison Park was one of the results that cost Liverpool the chance to usurp City last term and Jurgen Klopp's European champions go to Everton during the run-in again.
Liverpool are away to Everton on March 14 with the Toffees visiting Anfield in early December, while Klopp's men play Arsenal away and Chelsea at home in two of their last three Premier League fixtures.
City's run-in looks more straightforward on paper, but in a testing spell spanning late February to early April that also clashes with the Champions League knockout rounds they are set to play Arsenal, United, Chelsea and Liverpool within five league games.
There will be a mid-season break in 2019-20 with one round of matches in February to be split over two weekends. Which games are moved from February 8 to the following weekend will be decided in December when live broadcast schedules are finalised.
Premier League 2019-20 key fixtures:
August 11: Manchester United v Chelsea
August 17: Manchester City v Tottenham
August 24: Liverpool v Arsenal
August 31: Arsenal v Tottenham
September 21: Chelsea v Liverpool
September 28: Manchester United v Arsenal
October 19: Manchester United v Liverpool
October 26: Liverpool v Tottenham
November 9: Liverpool v Manchester City
November 23: Manchester City v Chelsea
December 3: Manchester United v Tottenham
December 4: Liverpool v Everton
December 7: Manchester City v Manchester United
December 14: Arsenal v Manchester City
December 21: Tottenham v Chelsea
December 28: Arsenal v Chelsea
January 1: Arsenal v Manchester United
January 11: Tottenham v Liverpool
January 18: Liverpool v Manchester United
January 22: Chelsea v Arsenal
February 1: Tottenham v Manchester City
February 8: Chelsea v Manchester United
February 22: Chelsea v Tottenham
February 29: Manchester City v Arsenal
March 7: Manchester United v Manchester City
March 14: Everton v Liverpool
March 14: Tottenham v Manchester United
March 21: Chelsea v Manchester City
April 4: Manchester City v Liverpool
April 25: Tottenham v Arsenal
May 2: Arsenal v Liverpool
May 9: Liverpool v Chelsea