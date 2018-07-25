Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ramsey uncertain over new Arsenal contract even as Cech commits future

Written By: OPTA
Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal midfielder
Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal midfielder

London, July 25: Aaron Ramsey has "yet to come to an agreement" with Arsenal over a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal with the club.

As new Gunners boss Unai Emery prepares his squad for the new season with friendly matches in Singapore, Ramsey told reporters his future remains uncertain but said talks over a new contract are underway.

Injuries kept Ramsey sidelined for parts of 2017-18 but the Welsh midfielder nevertheless made 24 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring seven goals.

When asked whether Emery was involved in the negotiations over a new deal, Ramsey said: "No conversations with Unai on the contract. That has been dealt with by the club.

"I've had a few conversations with him about the way we want to play."

Ramsey, who joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008, indicated that he is keen to remain in North London and said clarification on the issue should be forthcoming before the start of the season.

"We've yet to come to an agreement," he said. "I still have a year left and it is a great feeling to play here.

"I'm looking forward to that. If something is to happen, we'll see in the coming few weeks."

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech feels reassurances over his future would help Ramsey to focus on finding his best form in 2018-19, and named the Wales international as one of the club's best players.

The Czech shot-stopper, who is in a similar situation with one year remaining on his own contract, was asked about Ramsey's prospects and said: "That's a private matter for the club and the player.

"Obviously we would like to keep all the best players with us. Hopefully his situation will be sorted out as quickly as possible.

"It's more for the player that he has the feeling that his situation is resolved and he can purely concentrate on the game.

"It's been two or three weeks since Aaron started training, he's been in top form, working really hard, so we can see it doesn't affect him at all. As I said, it's better for him if the situation is resolved quicker, we will see."

On the other hand, Cech has committed his future to the club. Despite the arrival of young German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, Cech's only focus is on making sure he is first choice under new boss Emery.

"I have a contract with Arsenal," he said. "I am concentrating on this season, on the competition between the goalkeepers because we have plenty of options.

"I'm doing my best to show to the manager that I can be in the starting line-up when the season starts.

"That's my aim and as for the speculation, I don't really follow it."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue