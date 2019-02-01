Football

The big Friday Premier League quiz: Match Day 25

By Opta
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 20th Premier League goal during the week

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has faced a different coach in each of his last four home league meetings with Watford. Who are they?

2. The side starting the day bottom have lost 11 of their last 12 away Premier League games against 'big six’ sides, by an aggregate score of 3-36. The exception is…?

3. Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 20 Premier League goals (10 for Newcastle, 10 for Fulham), scoring five apiece under four different managers. Name the those managers.

4. Since the start of the 2014-15 season, three players have scored four times against Manchester United in the Premier League. Who are they?

5. Manchester City have scored 25 goals in a row without conceding at the Etihad in all competitions. Who was the last player to score against them?

Answers:

1. Malky Mackay, Sean Dyche, Slavisa Jokanovic, Marco Silva

2. West Brom versus Manchester United last season

3. Steve McClaren, Rafael Benitez, Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri

4. Sergio Aguero, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jamie Vardy

5. Roberto Firmino

Day 1 - Stumps: AUS 384/4 (87.0 vs SRL
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
