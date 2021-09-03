Premier League big six clubs' net spend in summer transfer window

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Premier League clubs still managed to splash out approximately £1.1 billion, making it one of the biggest transfer windows of the decade. Unsurprisingly, the Premier League big-six contributed most to it with some high profile signings like Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku or Ben White.
However, some top clubs spent money in the process with real freedom, while others were a little bit more pragmatic and managed their spending by offloading players for substantial sums in order to balance their books.
So which Premier League big-six side has had the best net spend after the summer transfer window? Here we take a look-
1. Chelsea - £3.1M
The Blues spent £98m on Lukaku and signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid, however, balanced the books following the permanent sales of some first-team players and academy graduates. Their spending was massively compensated by the sales of Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, David Zappacosta, Fikayo Tomori, Victor Moses combining with youth players which brought in a fee of around £100million.
2. Liverpool - £11.5m
It was a quiet calm summer for Liverpool who got their only business by triggering Ibrahima Konate's £36m release clause. While Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi's sale meant the club finished the window with just a little bit of spending.
3. Tottenham Hotspur - £54.6m
New manager Nuno was given extensive support in the market with the North London side making four new signings this summer. Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil and Pape Sarr all joined the club for significant fees. However, the departures of Juan Foyth, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Hart and Moussa Sissoko ensured that their net spend is fairly low.
4. Manchester City - £72.7m
The Cityzens were linked with several names this summer, most notably Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, however, they managed just one major signing. Although, it proved to be the window’s most expensive, with Jack Grealish arriving for a British record transfer fee of £100m. The departure of Angelino, Jack Harrison and Lukas Nmecha somehow balanced the books a bit.
5. Manchester United - £103.7m
The Red Devils struggled to shift their fringe players but made three massive signings this summer with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. The only departure recorded was of Dan James’ which secured some cash coming in.
6. Arsenal - £131.8m
The Gunners spent more money than any Premier League club this summer with the signing of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Joe Willock's £25m move to Newcastle United is the only major sale they managed. Although, several stars like Lucas Torreria, Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin left the club on a loan deal that would help to balance the wage.