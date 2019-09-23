Premier League: Can Leicester City finish in top four this season?

Bengaluru, September 23: Six gameweeks have taken place in the Premier League already and we have seen a fair amount of surprises. Among them has been Leicester City under the management of Brendan Rodgers.
This is the first full season of the former Liverpool boss at the King Power Stadium and the Foxes have been quite impressive so far. They are sitting third in the table after six games after Liverpool and Manchester City.
The Foxes have collected 11 points in six games so far and that is more impressive considering the kind of fixtures they had in the process. They have faced teams like Wolves at home, Chelsea away, Manchester United away and Spurs at home alongwith Sheffield United away and Bournemouth at home.
This is certainly not the kind of a run of fixtures a team would like to start the season with but they have done quite a brilliant job by getting 11 points from it.
The Foxes have a decent chance to maintain a good run and finish inside the top four this season and here are the reasons for that:
Brendan Rodgers' management
Rodgers, a brilliant manager often harshly criticized for how his Liverpool tenure finished. It cannot be forgotten that he almost ended the Reds' long wait for a Premier League which they are yet to conquer even after four years of his departure.
He made several records with Celtic after that which is not as easy as most people believe it to be. The Northern Irishman does have what it takes to finish inside top-four with Leicester City which will be a huge achievement without any shadow of doubt.
Presence of some exceptional players
Leicester City boast some hugely talented players in the form of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell and many more. And Jamie Vardy is of course there who is like wine. He just gets better and better with age and it is a really a surprise that he has been quite underrated since the Premier League winning campaign with the Foxes.
Rodgers' management coupled with the presence of some amazingly gifted players can help Leicester City achieve a op-four finish. It is a big ask but quite feasible.
Big boys apart from Liverpool and Manchester City struggling
Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been inconsistent from the very start of the season. All the four sides have failed to get the right results and are yet to find their feet. They are all much behind Liverpool, the league leaders.
Even though Manchester City have already lost five points this season, they are much stronger than the rest and has shown that with a 8-0 win against Watford on Saturday (September 21). Leicester City can profit from the disarray at the other big four clubs and can sneak their way into top four. It is a long season but the Foxes seem the have the right formula which the their competitors are yet to find.