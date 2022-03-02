Premier League clubs chasing Portuguese international

Kolkata, March 2: A host of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Sporting Lisbon midfield dynamo Joao Palhinha with the 26-year-old being extensively scouted by clubs across the continent.
The Portuguese international could be on his way to the Premier League this summer with a number of clubs believed to be keen on his signature.
The defensive midfielder has been a key player for Ruben Amorim's side over the past couple of years and was one of the best players in Primeira Liga last season. He is bit of a late bloomer and only became a key player for Sporting since 2020 despite being an academy graduate of the Portuguese giants.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs said to be interested in the midfielder.
Manchester United
Manchester United are clearly in need of additions in their midfield. A defensive midfielder has been long overdue at Old Trafford and Palhinha could prove to be that player. The Red Devils have been watching the 26-year-old on a regular basis this season. They were ardently chasing the midfielder last summer but were deterred by Sporting's exorbitant £33 million asking price. But now the Red Devils have renewed their interest in the Portuguese international after Sporting apparently lowered his asking price to £25 million.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United made several big-money signings in January including midfield dynamo Bruno Guimarães from Olympique Lyonnais. The Brazilian has had a slow start to life at St. James' Park but he will certainly become a key player for the Magpies. However, Eddie Howe could be given a massive war chest in the summer to bolster his squad and another midfielder could be high on his priority list. Palhinha is believed to be a player the Tyneside club admirer a lot and he could well be on his way to the North East.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers already have a very strong contingent of Portuguese players. They have a brilliant Portuguese manager in Bruno Lage who took over from his compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo last summer and doling an excellent job at the Molineux. They have as many as ten Portuguese players in the squad at the moment and are said to be huge admirers of Palhinha. With Ruben Neves attracting interest from elsewhere, the 26-year-old could prove to be a very solid replacement of his international team-mate.