Premier League data dive: Man Utd's wastefulness plumbs new depths, Leeds defence has Bielsa on the brink

London, February 27: It was another frustrating day for Manchester United against Watford on Saturday (February 26), while their rivals – and next opponents – Manchester City left it late at Everton.
Watford were, of course, the team that inflicted the defeat that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job at United in November, and Ralf Rangnick will have been similarly frustrated, even if he is safe in the knowledge that he will not be getting the sack.
The same cannot be said for Marcelo Bielsa, however, who looks destined to see his stay at Leeds United brought to an end after a crushing defeat to Tottenham.
Following Saturday's Premier League action, Stats Perform delves into the key Opta facts from some of the day's games.
Manchester United 0-0 Watford: Red Devils revert to type
Man Utd's 4-2 win at Leeds United last week was a little more tense than Ralf Rangnick would have liked, at least for a while, but it was also a rare example of them getting a big goals haul.
It seemed to say more about Leeds than it did United, however, as Rangnick saw his side struggle in front of goal once again despite dominating visitors Watford.
Chances weren't an issue: they had 22 shots, but only three were on target. Their opportunities amounted to 2.7 expected goals (xG), just no actual goals.
That was the highest xG accumulated by any side who failed to score in a Premier League game this term, and the biggest negative differential between goals and xG recorded in 2021-22.
It was the fifth time United have failed to score in 14 Premier League home games this season, their worst record since 2013-14 (six).
Up next? The Manchester derby.
Everton 0-1 Manchester City: Champions breathe sigh of relief as Toffees' points tally makes grim viewing
Phil Foden rescued City at Goodison Park on Saturday (February 26), scoring eight minutes from time to seal a 1-0 win over Everton.
That goal ensured Liverpool can only cut the gap behind City to three points if they win their game in hand, with Pep Guardiola undoubtedly relieved.
He surely always had faith, however, as Guardiola had won each of his previous nine games against Everton – this victory took him to 10 on the bounce, making it his joint-longest winning run against a single opponent in his managerial career.
Everton's outlook is rather bleaker.
Defeat leaves them with just 22 points from 24 Premier League games this term. It is their lowest tally at this stage of a league campaign (if we assume three points have been awarded throughout history) since 1929-30 (also 22), when they were relegated from the top tier.
Frank Lampard's men certainly showed enough spirit at times in this game to suggest their fate will not be the same, but their nine points since the start of October is the fewest of every team in the Premier League.
Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham: Defensive woes leave Bielsa on the brink
It would seem Marcelo Bielsa could well be on his way out at Leeds after another grim defeat, this time at the hands of Spurs.
This loss took Leeds to 20 goal concessions in February, which is the most any Premier League team has ever let in during a single calendar month and worst since any top-flight side since April 1986 (Newcastle United – 21).
As such, they became only the second side in Premier League history to three or more goals in five successive games – four of those have been defeats, making it their worst such run in the top tier since December 2003-February 2004.
For Spurs it was a welcome change of pace after losing to Burnley in midweek, a defeat that led to an emotional outburst from Antonio Conte that made it seem the Italian's days at the club were numbered.
A major highlight for them saw Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combine for the 37th time in the Premier League, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as the duo with most goal combinations in the competition's history.
Brentford 0-2 Newcastle United: Bees' woes continue but Eriksen return puts struggles into perspective
The form of Brentford and Newcastle could not be much more different.
Brentford are now winless in eight Premier League games, seven of which have been defeats – Newcastle are unbeaten in seven, their best such run since 2011 (14 games).
Josh Dasilva's red card certainly did not help matters for the home side, with his 11th-minute dismissal the second-earliest in a Premier League game this term after Newcastle's Ciaran Clark (ninth minute against Norwich City in November).
But the match did give all fans and neutrals a reason to smile as Christian Eriksen made his return to the football pitch.
The playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, and he came on in the second half for his first competitive appearance since his medical emergency.
It was also marked his return to the Premier League, having last appeared in the competition 766 days earlier for Tottenham.