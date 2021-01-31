Premier League data dive: Jesus inspires record-breaking Man City win, Man Utd held by Gunners

Manchester, January 31: Manchester City extended their lead at the Premier League summit with a 1-0 win over struggling Sheffield United on Saturday (January 30).
Pep Guardiola's side started the day one point ahead of rivals Manchester United, but finished it three ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's outfit after they were held to a disappointing, if record breaking, 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Newcastle United turned around their woeful recent form with a 2-0 win at Everton, while Aston Villa won away at Southampton.
Crystal Palace edged past Wolves 1-0 at Selhurst Park, while strugglers West Brom and Fulham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Here is the pick of the Opta facts from the day's action in the Premier League.
12 - Manchester City have won their last 12 matches in all competitions, the longest winning run in their history.
Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United: Guardiola's men keep on winning
An early goal from Gabriel Jesus helped City set a new club record of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions.
It is also the longest winning run by a Premier League team since Arsenal racked up 12 in a row between August and October 2007.
The slender win was also their ninth triumph in January, the most they have ever won in a single month in their history. Indeed, it is the most wins by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888.
The result also means City have kept 20 clean sheets in all competitions this season, which is at least five more than any other side in the top-five European leagues.
After their shock midweek win at Manchester United, this was a case of normal service resumed for the rock-bottom Blades.
They have now lost 20 of their last 24 Premier League matches - seven more than any other side in the same period - and have been on the end of eight 1-0 defeats this season. That is the joint-most ever by a side at this stage (21 games) of a top-flight season, along with Ipswich Town in 1985-86.
A ruthless streak!

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United: Record-breaking stalemate for United
They did not come away from London with all three points, but United can at least toast an 18th consecutive away match in the Premier League without defeat – their longest run without a loss in their illustrious top-flight history.
While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side created the best opportunities, they failed to find the back of the net for a third consecutive league match against Arsenal. The last time they went that long without scoring against the Gunners was between September 1981 and May 1983 when they went four games without a goal.
The result means Solskjaer has now failed to win any of his five Premier League games against Arsenal, with the Norwegian the only Red Devils manager to face the north London side more than once in the top flight without winning a game.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have now kept four consecutive home clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since April 2019.
The draw means Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in their past six league games against United – their longest run against the Red Devils in league competition since between October 1980 and May 1983 (also six).
Not the result we wanted – but that's a club record 18 #PL away games unbeaten for the Reds.

Something to build on
Something to build on 💪



Everton 0-2 Newcastle United: Toffees downed by a familiar foe
Steve Bruce relieved some of the intense pressure he had been under as Newcastle ended an 11-game winless run in all competitions with victory at Goodison Park.
It was no surprise that Callum Wilson was the inspiration behind the win, the England international's brace means he has now been involved in 67 per cent of the Magpies' 21 Premier League goals this season (10 goals, four assists).
His first goal was his 50th in the Premier League, while he has only scored more against West Ham (eight) in the competition than he has versus Everton (six).
The Toffees, meanwhile, have now been defeated in four home league games this season. That is the most Carlo Ancelotti has lost in a single campaign since the 2007-08 campaign with Milan, when he was also beaten four times.
Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson made his 300th Premier League appearance in the defeat to become the second Icelandic player to reach the milestone after Hermann Hreidarsson (332).
3 points, 2 goals good day at the office!! We go again Tuesday
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa: Grealish and Barkley combine to overcome Saints
Villa secured a first win over Southampton in the Premier League since December 2013 thanks to Ross Barkley's first-half goal, laid on by the superb Jack Grealish.
Grealish has now been involved in 15 league goals (six goals, nine assists) in a single season for the first time, eclipsing his tally of last term when he scored eight goals and created six for his team-mates.
Only Harry Kane (11) and Kevin De Bruyne (10) have more assists than Grealish this season, while the last Villa player to register more in a single season in the competition was Ashley Young with 10 in 2010-11.
Dean Smith's side were also indebted to another clean sheet from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose 10th shutout of the campaign is only bettered by City's Ederson (12).
Defeat for Southampton means they have lost three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since November 2019, while they have also failed to score in five of their past seven Premier League games - they had only drawn a blank in five of their previous 41 in the competition before this.
9 - Only Harry Kane (11) and Kevin De Bruyne (10) have more Premier League assists than Jack Grealish this season (9).