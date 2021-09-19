Premier League data dive: Mane brings up Reds century, shot-shy Man City held

London, September 19: Arsenal continued to recover after a dreadful start to the season with a successful trip to Burnley, but Manchester City dropped points at home to Southampton.
City's failure to find the net was a welcome boost for Liverpool, who cruised past Crystal Palace thanks in part to Sadio Mane making Premier League history with his 100th goal for the Reds.
Brentford became the 14th promoted side to accrue eight or more points after five games, and the first since Wolves, as they recorded a 2-0 win at Molineux in the early kick-off, while Norwich City remain stuck without a point to their name after going down 3-1 at home to Watford.
Using Opta data, Stats Perform takes a look at the key statistics from Saturday's most notable fixtures.
44 - With a goal and assist today, Ivan Toney has scored (33) or assisted (11) 44 league goals (excl. play-offs) since joining Brentford in 2020, at least seven more than any other player in England's top four tiers since the start of last season. Buzzing. #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/289afQe6Hg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Mane registers century as Reds gain early ground in title race
Liverpool headed into the weekend on an eight-match winning run against Palace in the Premier League and they extended that further with yet another success over the Eagles - only against Bolton have they had a longer winning streak (10 between 2007-2011.).
Unsurprisingly, Mane and Mohamed Salah were both on the scoresheet, with the former becoming the 18th player to score 100 goals in all competitions for the Reds. His first-half finish also means the Senegal forward is the first individual in the Premier League era to score in nine consecutive matches against the same opponent.
Mane had Salah to thank for his opener and the Egypt forward brought up his 134th goal involvement - which is 24 more than any other player since his debut under Jurgen Klopp - with his second-half strike.
Naby Keita added the other goal, Liverpool's 16th from a corner in the league – the most by any top-flight side since the start of last season (including all three against Palace).
100 - Sadio Mané has scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 of which have come against Crystal Palace, his most against a single opponent for the Reds. Centurion. pic.twitter.com/gJ4x7qNl34— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Manchester City 0-0 Southampton: Champions held to unlikely draw
It took until the 90th minute for City's one and only attempt on target through Phil Foden, making it their lowest tally in a top-flight game since March 8, 2017 against Stoke City.
This was City's first Premier League draw in 31 games, dating back to December 2020 as Raheem Sterling became the ninth player – and second Englishman after Joe Hart – to bring up 200 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the competition.
In James Ward-Prowse's 100th consecutive appearance in the division, Southampton will have been delighted to collect just a second point from their past 11 visits to the Etihad Stadium, with this a first clean sheet there since 2003.
However, the Saints are now winless in seven league games, including drawing four in a row for the first time since March 2002.
1 - Manchester City directed just one shot on target in the whole game against Southampton (via Phil Foden in the 90th minute), their lowest tally in a Premier League match since March 8th 2017 when they also managed just one, against Stoke City. Misfiring. pic.twitter.com/GG7OsSAC5S— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Clarets continue torrid run against resurgent Gunners
'1-0 to the Arsenal' used to ring around Highbury and Mikel Arteta's current crop are following that lead, with this result making it consecutive 1-0 league wins for the first time since December 2014.
Martin Odegaard's direct free-kick, the 40th scored by 17 different Arsenal players in the Premier League, proved the difference as Sean Dyche's side failed to beat Saturday's opponents for a 10th consecutive league meeting.
The Clarets attempted shots through 11 different players – only against Wolves in 2010 have they had more (12) - but still failed to avoid reaching 13 league games without a win at Turf Moor.
40 - Martin Ødegaard has scored Arsenal's 40th direct free-kick goal in the @premierleague, and first by a Norwegian for any side in the competition since Morten Gamst Pedersen for Blackburn against Arsenal in February 2012. Opener. pic.twitter.com/Z4n6veBcGH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Aaron Ramsdale maintained his run of clean sheets with a third in a row in his first three appearances for the Gunners, making him the first Arsenal goalkeeper to do so since Wojciech Szczesny in 2009-10.
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Substitute Bailey shines as Begovic struggles
Leon Bailey appeared as a second-half substitute, scored and was then brought off 21 minutes after his introduction as Aston Villa downed Everton, in the process extending their Villa Park unbeaten run in the league to five games – their longest such run since January 2015.
Matthew Cash was also on target for a first goal in his 33rd Premier League appearance, while Lucas Digne netted his third own goal, the most of any player since his arrival at Everton ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
All three goals games came after half-time as Villa recorded their biggest win over the Toffees in all competitions since 2005.
Asmir Begovic was granted his first Premier League appearance in 896 days but the goalkeeper has now conceded 22 goals in seven appearances since his last clean sheet.