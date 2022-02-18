Premier League Fantasy Picks: Young talents offer goal threat, risky goalkeeper choice could be shrewd

London, February 18: By now, you probably all get it: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are pretty good at kicking a football.
So, for this week's fantasy picks, Stats Perform has looked at the Opta numbers behind some players who may not offer quite the same points guarantee as the superstars, but are cheaper and nowhere near as popular.
If everyone picks the exact same players, fantasy football managers will pick up similar points – why not take a punt on some of these?
NICK POPE (Brighton and Hove Albion vs Burnley)
Burnley may be mired in a relegation battle, but goalkeeper Nick Pope has looked sharp so far in 2022.
The England international has kept two clean sheets, bettered only by Alisson and Ederson, and prevented more goals than anyone else (3.6).
He may represent something of a risk, but his form suggests Pope could be a shrewd buy.
RICARDO PEREIRA (Wolves vs Leicester City)
Granted, Pereira has only scored in consecutive games once before, way back in September 2019. However, his strike against West Ham was a timely reminder of his talents following injury troubles.
Up next is a trip to Wolves. While Bruno Lage's men are solid, they do not scored masses, and Pereira has done damage to them before.
With two assists, he has only claimed more goal involvements against Everton (three) and West Ham (four) in his Premier League career.
JACOB RAMSEY (Aston Villa vs Watford)
Ramsey has been a standout breakthrough youngster in the Premier League this term, with his form in recent weeks in particular causing people to sit up and take note.
The 20-year-old has six goal involvements this season, a figure only Bukayo Saka (10) can better among under-21 players.
Five of Ramsey's have been in his past seven matches, and this weekend sees Villa host struggling Watford – he might just fancy his chances of adding to his tally, and he is still a fairly cheap option.
MICHAEL OLISE (Crystal Palace vs Chelsea)
Olise is another young player having a solid season – he has also tallied six Premier League goal involvements this term.
Those have come in just 568 minutes on the pitch, meaning he is involved in 0.95 goals per 90 minutes.
Only Mohamed Salah (1.19), Patson Daka (1.05), Riyad Mahrez (1.0) and Paul Pogba (0.98) boast a better record than Olise among players with at least 500 minutes played.
Again, he remains a low-cost option.