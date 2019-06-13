Football

Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Manchester United host Chelsea on opening weekend

By
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The opening day of the next Premier League season sees Liverpool host Norwich City and Manchester United take on Chelsea.

London, June 13: Liverpool host Norwich City in the first game of the 2019-20 Premier League season on August 9, with Manchester United against Chelsea at Old Trafford the pick of the opening weekend.

Defending champions Manchester City, seeking a third consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, open their season away to West Ham on August 10.

Championship winners Norwich face a daunting trip to Anfield to take on the European champions while fellow promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa are away to Bournemouth and Tottenham respectively.

Graham Potter's first game in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion is away to Watford, while Newcastle United versus Arsenal is one of two fixtures scheduled for August 11.

The first weekend of the new Premier League season will end with United hosting Chelsea, who are expected to have a new head coach should Maurizio Sarri join Juventus.

A Midlands meeting between Leicester City and Wolves is also scheduled for the first Saturday of the new season.

Premier League 2019-20 opening matches: August 9, Liverpool v Norwich City (20:00) August 10, West Ham v Manchester City (12:30) August 10, Bournemouth v Sheffield United (15:00) August 10, Burnley v Southampton (15:00) August 10, Crystal Palace v Everton (15:00) August 10, Leicester City v Wolves (15:00) August 10, Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00) August 10, Tottenham v Aston Villa (17:30) August 11, Newcastle United v Arsenal (14:00) August 11, Manchester United v Chelsea (16:30)

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
