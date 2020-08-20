Premier League fixtures: Man Utd face huge early challenges in bid to become contenders

London, August 20: Manchester United have a string of crucial early fixtures in their bid to mount a Premier League title challenge in 2020-21.
Despite a strong finish seeing them end up in third place, United were still a painful 30 points adrift of rivals and champions Liverpool last season.
If they are to bridge that gap, the early weeks of the new campaign will be pivotal after initial fixtures against Burnley (a match for which the final date is to be confirmed), Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.
United are at home to Tottenham, managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho, in what is scheduled to be their fourth game of the season on October 3.
Two weeks later, United have a brutal three-match spell where they have home games against Chelsea and Arsenal followed by a trip to Everton, meaning they will have been significantly tested in the opening eight games.
Old Trafford will be the venue for the first Manchester derby on December 12, a week before they renew their rivalry with promoted Leeds United, with the return match against Pep Guardiola's City on March 6. United face Liverpool at Anfield on January 16 before they host the Reds towards the end of the season on May 1, by which point they will hope to still be in the running.
Manchester United’s fixtures in full:
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|TBC
|Burnley v Manchester United (Postponed game from September 12)
|September 19
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|September 26
|Brighton v Manchester United
|October 3
|Manchester United v Tottenham
|October 17
|Newcastle United v Manchester United
|October 24
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|October 31
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|November 7
|Everton v Manchester United
|November 21
|Manchester United v West Brom
|November 28
|Southampton v Manchester United
|December 5
|West Ham v Manchester United
|December 12
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|December 15
|Sheffield United v Manchester United
|December 19
|Manchester United v Leeds United
|December 26
|Leicester City v Manchester United
|December 28
|Manchester United v Wolves
|January 2
|Manchester United v Aston Villa
|January 12
|Fulham v Manchester United
|January 16
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|January 26
|Manchester United v Sheffield United
|January 30
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|February 2
|Manchester United v Southampton
|February 6
|Manchester United v Everton
|February 13
|West Brom v Manchester United
|February 20
|Manchester United v Newcastle United
|February 27
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|March 6
|Manchester City v Manchester United
|March 13
|Manchester United v West Hamm
|March 20
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United
|April 3
|Manchester United v Brighton
|April 10
|Tottenham v Manchester United
|April 17
|Manchester United v Burnley
|April 24
|Leeds United v Manchester United
|May 1
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|May 8
|Aston Villa v Manchester United
|May 11
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|May 15
|Manchester United v Fulham
|May 23
|Wolves v Manchester United