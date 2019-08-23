Football
The big Friday Premier League quiz

By Opta
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard has failed to win each of his first three competitive games as Chelsea head coach

London, August 23: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Frank Lampard has failed to win each of his first three competitive games as Chelsea head coach. Who was the last Blues boss to go winless in his opening four fixtures?

2. Anthony Martial was on target against both Chelsea and Wolves. Only three players have scored in the Red Devils' first three Premier League matches of a season - who are they?

3. Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal have produced six hat-tricks scored by five different players. Name them.

4. Liverpool have gone 41 Premier League games without defeat at Anfield. Who was the last team to beat them at home in the league?

5. Kevin De Bruyne has 49 assists in 122 Premier League appearances. If he adds another against Bournemouth, he will break the record the fewest number of games to reach 50 assists. Who is the current record-holder?

Answers:

1. Bobby Campbell, in 1988 2. Dwight Yorke (1999-00), Ruud van Nistelrooy (2005-06) and Wayne Rooney (2011-12) 3. Robbie Fowler (x2), Thierry Henry, Peter Crouch, Andrey Arshavin and Roberto Firmino 4. Crystal Palace 5. Mesut Ozil (141 games)

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
