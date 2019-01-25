Football

Premier League to hold moment of silent reflection for missing Sala

By Opta
Cardiff Citys Emiliano Sala has been missing since January 21
Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala has been missing since January 21

London, January 25: The Premier League has confirmed a moment of silent reflection for Emiliano Sala will be held before the next round of fixtures.

Sala became Cardiff City's record signing when he joined from Ligue 1 side Nantes on Saturday (January 19) but he went missing two days later.

No trace of the plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been found despite extensive searches over the last three days.

And Guernsey Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday (January 24) the search has been called off, as chances of survival are "extremely remote".

Premier League matches on January 29 and 30 will be used to show support to Sala's family.

"The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn that the active search for Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has ended," the league's statement said.

"Our thoughts are with the two men and their loved ones. We will continue to support our friends at Cardiff City at this incredibly sad time.

"As a mark of respect there will be a moment of silent reflection for Emiliano and David at all Premier League matches next week."

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
