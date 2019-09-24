Premier League gameweek 6: Aubameyang to Rashford to De Bruyne: Heroes and Villains

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Gameweek six of the Premier League football saw a big splurge of goals galore as Manchester City thrashed Watford for eight goals while Liverpool maintained their pace at the top with a win at Chelsea although Manchester United and Tottenham failed to manage even a point.
The most exciting of the weekend occurred in London when despite trailing twice and being 10 men, Arsenal fought hard to snatch a late win.
But who gets the plaudits this weekend and which players were a hindrance to their sides over the weekend. We take a look:
Hero: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Arsenal forward has played every minute of Premier League football this season, scoring seven goals and carrying on his fine form from last season but clearly was not at his best in this game, lacking service from a team deprived of spirit and coherence. But when it mattered the most the 30-year-old delivered that too with ease. At 2-2 His free-kick on the edge of the box was comfortably struck and it sent the Emirates uproar as Arsenal completed a remarkable comeback after being down 2-0 one moment.
Villain: Marcus Rashford
With Romelu Lukaku sold and Anthony Martial injured, Rashford had the golden chance to prove why he should be United’s main striker – but the 21-year-old so far has yet to take it and went blank again on a dreadful day against Hammers. In the midweek, against Astana, he was wasteful enough to be criticised and in the next game again he showed that he is still incapable of leading a big side like United. Squandered a brilliant chance around, twenty minutes in at London Stadium and later suffered a groin injury which is set to sit him out for 2-3 weeks.
Hero: Kevin de Bruyne
City hit 8 in a single game, rattling down Watford and the Belgian midfielder was the main driving force in building up most of the goals. A goal and two assists for the ever creative Belgian, taking his goal involvements to nine in his six Premier League games for Man City this season already.
Hero: Bernardo Silva
The Portuguese playmaker is more known for being involved in the build-up of goals, but on this instant, he was almost getting on the end of everything. He scored his first senior hat-trick against a hapless Watford side.
Villain: Bjorn Engels
1-0 up at Emirates with the opponent down on 10 men, Engels gave Gunners a lifeline when he conceded a silly penalty inside the box. The Belgian need to have much better composure and decision in the weeks to come if they are to see it through this season.
Hero: Matteo Guendouzi
The 20-year-old although often has been error-prone a little, but when chips were down against Villa with 10 men and one goal behind, the French midfielder delivered one of the most remarkable performances of his career. He completed most passes (74), completed most final third passes (28) and made most ball recoveries (11) than any other player on the pitch versus Villa, providing energy in the middle of the park and driving his team forward. He won the penalty for the equaliser and then picked out Chambers for the Gunners’ second.
Hero: James Maddison
After his disappointing display against Manchester United last week, the England U21 star scored a stunner against Spurs as Leicester underlined their credentials for a top-six finish. He owned the spaces between the midfield and forward lines throughout the game and his low drive shot five minutes from time settled things in Leicester’s favour and provided a flourish to a standout display.