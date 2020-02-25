Premier League heroes and villains of gameweek 27

Bengaluru, Feb 25: Another game week of Fantasy Premier League football has passed by and another set of players has emerged as heroes or villains.
Liverpool's victory over West Ham last night saw the completion of game week 27. The Reds, as usual, registered a win but it came with a nervy moment at Anfield.
In the pick of other games of the week, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all gained most points but Leicester, Spurs and Everton had to concede defeats.
There have been several extraordinary signs of brilliance over the weekend but who get the plaudits and which players were a hindrance to their sides over the weekend? We take a look-
Hero: Olivier Giroud
With Tammy Abraham not fully fit and Batshuayi's continuous underwhelming showing, the veteran forward was given a rare start by Lampard. And his impact didn't go unnoticed. Due to his influence mostly, Chelsea finally managed to break the deadlock and registered a must-win 2-0 victory over rival Spurs at home. Despite playing just 22 minutes of football since late November, the 33-year-old scored an instinctive finish to hand his side the much-needed aggregate.
Hero: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Once again, the Gabon international stood firm to help his side getting a big win over Ancelotti who only lost once earlier. His first goal came from an excellent, composed finish, a clinically side-footed finish into the far corner from David Luiz's through-ball, while his second was a simple header coming from Pepe. He is now level with Jamie Vardy at the top of this season's scoring charts with 17 goals and since his arrival to the side in January 2018, no player has scored more goals in the league.
Villain- Łukasz Fabiański
West Ham came close to producing an outstanding effort to stop Liverpool from winning their 18th game on a row, however, much to David Moyes's anguish, the full effort was completely put in vain by the Hammers shot-stopper. Liverpool were 2-1 down going into the final 30 minutes at Anfield. Wijnaldum gave the home side an early lead, but goals from Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals turned the game on its head.
But in the end, all those were undone by two howlers by keeper Lukasz Fabianski. Liverpool's second goal, a seemingly harmless strike from Salah went through the keeper's leg into the back of the net before he was again caught well out of position for Sadio Mané’s 81st-minute winner. West Ham are still in the relegation zone, one point from safety and given their upcoming run of games, they surely can't afford such mistakes.
Hero - Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United moved onto the shoulder of fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday after January signing Bruno Fernandes guided the side past Watford and registered back-to-back league victories for only the third time this season. The Portuguese international scored his first United goal from the spot but his ongoing influence in open play which caught the eye of most viewers. His through balls and deliveries opened the Watford defence up with regularity and it also provided Martial and Greenwood their much-needed goal in the game.