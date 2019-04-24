Watford 1 Southampton 1: Gray cancels out Long's record-breaking strike

London, April 24: Southampton's Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history but Andre Gray's late strike secured a 1-1 draw for Watford on Tuesday (April 23).
The Republic of Ireland international closed down Craig Cathcart's attempted clearance and powered through to clip over Ben Foster after just seven seconds. The previous record holder was Ledley King, who scored in just under 10 seconds during Tottenham's win over Bradford City in 2000.
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster twice denied Nathan Redmond with excellent saves before Gray popped up in the 90th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.
A point moves Ralph Hasenhuttl's side six points above 18th-place Cardiff City, while Watford leapfrog Everton into seventh.
Watford bounced back brightly from Long's early slice of history, an unmarked Gray firing straight at Angus Gunn from 12 yards and Gerard Deulofeu whipping wide from the edge of the penalty area.
Long headed wide at the back post soon after, while Redmond was denied by an instinctive stop from Foster midway through the first half.
The Watford goalkeeper denied Redmond again, superbly pushing his close-range effort against the post, before Ryan Bertrand also clipped the woodwork shortly before the interval after powering into the penalty area to meet a low cross.
Foster pawed away a James Ward-Prowse free-kick 10 minutes from time, laying the foundation for Gray's late leveller.
Gunn had just kept out Deulofeu's low effort but was powerless to stop Gray's deflected close-range strike from eight yards crashing into the roof of the net to secure a scarcely deserved point or Javi Gracia's side.