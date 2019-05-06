Football

Vardy can hurt any team – Rodgers warns Man City

By Opta
Jamie Vardy
Brendan Rodgers is thrilled to have forward Jamie Vardy as part of his Leicester City side.

London, May 6: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers backed Jamie Vardy to have an impact in the Premier League title race by hurting Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men can move past Liverpool and return to the top of the table by beating Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Rodgers could do his former club – without a league title since 1990 – a favour by avoiding defeat and the Northern Irishman feels Vardy can have a huge impact.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

"He does strike fear into opponents, there's no getting away from that," Rodgers told UK newspapers of Vardy, who has scored 18 Premier League goals this season.

"When I was preparing a team to play against him you just knew you've got to be really careful against him.

"If you don't counter-press the game well and there's space to play that pass, he's going to hurt you – and he's a goalscorer.

"If you watch him and see his ability to score a goal, and his threat, you'll always be mindful of it. But that's the Premier League – top players, top strikers – and you're always having to find a way to nullify that.

"It's absolutely brilliant to have him on your side."

Leicester are ninth in the Premier League table and could jump to eighth with a win.

A victory would see City return to the top heading into the final day of the season, when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool host Wolves.

Kick off

Tuesday, May 7, 12.30 am IST

Manchester City vs Leicester City at Etihad Stadium

Live on Star Sports Select

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
