Premier League records Manchester City could break in 2019/20 season

Bengaluru, Aug 8: Manchester City are being hailed as one of the greatest Premier League sides after their last two title-winning campaigns and truly their records always speak for itself.
They became the first side since Manchester United in 2008/09 to defend the Premier League title and they might not be done just yet as there are still many records they could still break this season.
The defending champions go into the upcoming campaign as favourites to lift the Premier League trophy once more and will start the season against West Ham.
These are the records the Cityzens could match or break in the coming season:
1. Three consecutive Premier League titles
Only Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson have the record of winning three titles in a row. The Cityzens could move level with the best-ever streak in the Premier League era if they make it three in a row. Although United have made it twice, first between 1998 and 2001 and then from 2006 to 2009.
2. Most goals at home
City's record-breaking 2017/18 campaign saw them break the record for goals scored in a Premier League season by hitting 106. However, the record for the most goals scored at home during a season still belongs to Chelsea.
The Blues have a record of scoring 68 times at Stamford Bridge in 2009/10 which is even seven more than City managed at Etihad in 2017/18 and 11 more than last season.
3. Least goal conceded
Manchester City let in just 23 goals last season - one more than Liverpool but to be the best ever defensive side in the reach they have to beat the Chelsea team of 2004/05. Mourinho's men only conceded 15 goals throughout the league campaign and it's undoubtedly a tough task to achieve but maybe this team can sqeeze past that too.
4. Score in every match
Arsene Wenger's 2001/02 title-winning Arsenal side scored in each of the 38 of their Premier League games - a feat not achieved before or since. City came close to the feat last season but fell short by just two games, against Liverpool and Chelsea.