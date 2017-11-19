Premier League remains a fight between Manchester's big two

Bengaluru, November 19: It was an evening when everything went according to the script as Premier League leaders Manchester City brushed aside Leicester City 2-0 for their 16th successive win in all competitions while Manchester United welcomed back long-term absentees Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a 4-1 rout of Newcastle United.
With Tottenham Hotspur losing ground after a 0-2 derby defeat at neighbours Arsenal, the league continues to look an argument between Manchester's big two who are separated by eight points.
Who delivered the #PL performance of the day? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cE6ZUI6e5w— Premier League (@premierleague) November 18, 2017
A tap-in by Gabriel Jesus and a stunning strike from Kevin De Bruyne provided the City goals against a Leicester team who have often troubled them in the past.
The home side went close to equalising when Harry McGuire hit the post after the break, but City went straight up the other end and put the result beyond doubt with a stunning counter-attack that De Bruyne rounded off with an unstoppable 20-yard shot in the 49th minute.
The only concern for City manager Pep Guardiola was an injury to John Stones, who hobbled off before the break and may not play again this year.
The successful return of Vincent Kompany from injury will provide compensation although the Belgian was fortunate to escape with a booking for a foul on Jamie Vardy in the third minute.
United's Pogba and Ibrahimovic were also back in action at Old Trafford. The Frenchman contributed an assist and scored United's third in an impressive 70-minute appearance before Ibrahimovic made an unexpected return from the bench after seven months out with a knee injury.
Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku scored the other goals as United hit four in the league for the seventh time this season after Dwight Gayle had given Newcastle the lead.
At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal went ahead through Shkodran Mustafi before Alexi Sanchez got them the comfort goal.
At Anfield, Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 to record three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in 2017.
The Egyptian's brace on 31 and 41 minutes made it 14 goals in 18 games for Liverpool with Philippe Coutinho rounding off the afternoon with their third to put them one point off the Champions League places.
Chelsea had an equally untroubled afternoon after beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0, a result that piled more pressure on Baggies manager Tony Pulis whose side are without a win in 11 games.
Burnley continued their impressive start to the season with a 2-0 win over Swansea City.
Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes scored the goals to leave seventh-placed Burnley level on points with Liverpool and Arsenal.
How the #PL looks after a thrilling Saturday pic.twitter.com/59gf7uz9qQ— Premier League (@premierleague) November 18, 2017
The Premier League's two worst defences, Crystal Palace and Everton, predictably leaked goals as honours were shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.
Palace were pegged back after twice taking the lead though James McCarthur and Wilfried Zaha although Christian Benteke should have sealed it with an easy chance for Roy Hodgson's side in the second half.
Callum Wilson scored a hat-trick to earn 10-man Bournemouth victory over Huddersfield Town.
