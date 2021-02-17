Premier League’s five biggest chokers in 2020-21 revealed

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Wins are hard to come by in the Premier League so when a team earns a lead, they need to retain it till the final whistle.
Unfortunately for some fans, certain clubs are worse at this than others. It is not different this season as well with several teams bottling up a lead to eventually lose the tie. Mostly it is the teams near the bottom of the league table who have given up the most points from winning positions but this term there has been a surprise inclusion.
Here are the five sides who have failed to hold on to their leads so far in Premier League 2020-21.
Southampton – 16 points
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have lost most points from winning position this term losing four times and drawing twice despite having a humble lead at the beginning. They are currently on a miserable run losing six straight games and is in danger of falling down to the relegation zone.
Brighton – 14 points
Graham Potter’s side have won plenty of admiration for their performances this season but things could have been even better if they did not succumb to opponents' pressure having taken a lead. Brighton have lost 14 points from winning position. It includes losing against the likes of Manchester United and Southampton before drawing against West Brom, Wolves, West Ham and Burnley.
Sheffield United – 11 points
Chris Wilder's team remain in the bottom of the table and they are likely to go down this year after an impressive campaign last season. Among the fragile backline, low scoring forwards another big reason behind the downfall has been the inability to hold down a lead. They have squandered 11 points from winning positions which are the exact points they have onboard right now.
Fulham – 11 points
Another side who are struggling in the relegation zone, the Cottagers have also given up 11 points from winning positions. Scott Parker’s side even failed to win against the likes of Sheffield United, Newcastle and West Brom despite having a lead on each occasion.
Liverpool – 11 points
Most surprising name on this list, the defending winners have been massively guilty of giving away leads - with 11 points having slipped through their fingers in their miserable season. They are already 30 points short compared to last season after 24 games and now need to pull up their socks quickly to even sustain a spot in the top four.