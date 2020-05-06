Premier League's five most substituted players this season

Bengaluru, May 6: No footballer wishes to get substituted at any point during the game. However, managers have to make the tough call to twerk the formation or to change any certain player for their lack of effectiveness or due to exhaustion on the pitch.
There are several players in the Premier league who come under such segment quite often and here we look at five such names, who have been called out off the game the most number of times this season:
1) Diogo Jota (Wolves) – 16 substitutions
Undisputedly, the Portuguese attacker has been the best player for the Wanderers this season as he has delivered 15 goals in all competitions this season. However, he has rarely completed full games regularly in the Premier League. A regular starter in the line-up but the diminutive forward has been called off 16 times in his 21 Premier League starts, closing the 90 minutes on just five occasions.
2) Joelinton – 16 substitutions
It is fair to say Newcastle United's record move has not lived up to the hype so far, with the former Bundesliga man only registering a single goal in the division. However, Steve Bruce has provided him with enough chances to justify his £40m tag. But his unproductivity on the pitch has seen him calling off the pitch 16 times out of 27 starts.
3) Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) – 16 substitutions
Norwich City's return to Premier League has not gone as per the plan as the Canaries sit at the bottom place. They are the most tipped side for relegation this season. But amidst all such concerns, one silver lining for them has been their star presence from the academy- Todd Cantwell. The English winger has been a regular in the side and has scored six goals attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool. However, the youngster is also one of the most substituted players in the division too with Daniel Farke hauling him off 16 times in his 25 starts so far this season.
4) Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) – 17 substitutions
The Liverpool loanee has been a great acquisition for Eddie Howe's side however the winger has been somewhat inconsistent. He has scored seven times for the Cherries but his inconsistency has rarely allowed the player to complete the full 90 minutes, withdrawing him 17 times in just 19 Premier League starts.
5) Ayoze Perez (Leicester City) – 18 substitutions
The former Newcastle United winger has had a big role in Leicester's top-four push however he has played the full 90 minutes on just three occasions for the high-flying Foxes. He is the most substituted player in the division with manager Brendan Rodgers often calling him off to twerk the formation. In his 21 starts Perez has seven goals to his name, including one hattrick.