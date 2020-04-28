Premier League set to resume on June 8?

Bengaluru, April 28: As the debate on whether the Premier League season should be cancelled rages on, pressure is mounting on the organisers even from the UK government to get the top flight of English football back as soon as possible with widespread rumours over a potential June 8 restart.
The Premier League, which has been on hold since March 13, remains suspended until at least April 30 while lockdown measures that are in place in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until May 7, when the government is set to review the current restrictions in place.
Though the club officials met recently to chalk out a strategy, they could not agree on a possible date for the resumption/completion of the 2019-20 season.
The football buffs are confused as to whether Liverpool will get the chance to end their long wait for the Premier League title or will there forever be an asterisk against the season.
Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that runaway leaders Liverpool will be crowned champions if the season does not resume, especially after UEFA dropped the 'null and void' option.
However, the latest grapevine is that Oliver Dowden, the UK Government's Culture, Media and Sport Secretary had talks with the Premier League to resume the season as soon as possible.
"I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community.
"But of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance," Dowden was quoted as saying by the Reuters international news agency.
Premier League clubs will hold their latest conference call on Friday (May 1) as they continue to explore various options for finishing the season and rumour mill points to a June 8.
With the Dutch Eredivisie already cancelled and the Belgian season in the balance, there have been calls for Premier League to draw a line under the season.
When the Premier League was stopped after matchday 29 as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus, Jurgen Klopp's men had amassed a whopping 25-point lead over current champions Manchester City.
If this season cannot be finished, then the vexed issue of how to decide title/relegation and European places will have to be addressed.