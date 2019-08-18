Premier League smashes shirt sponsorship record for 10th successive season

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Premier League is one of the top leagues not only in terms of quality and competition but also for the involvement of huge money.
Every top club in the league has big footballing merchandise brands as sponsors, however they are not the only ones who influx money into it.
Individual shirt sponsors also put money in each and every team to support the respective sides and each and every year the number only appears to be increasing.
Overall, Premier League clubs have broken their own record for combined shirt sponsorships for the tenth consecutive season, with the league’s 20 clubs collective value now standing at £349.1 million for the 2019/20 season, a £33.5 million increase from 2018/19.
Although there’s a huge disparity between the league’s top 6 sides and the rest of the gang. From United to Spurs and Everton all gather around £64-35mn, but then the next highest team is West Ham, who earn £10 million a season from their partnerships.
Just like the previous year, Manchester United still leading the race with £64m per season deal. In a massive deal with General Motors, United get to wear the Chevrolet logo on their kit which is the largest of its kind and runs until the 2021 season.
While fellow Mancunians benefitting to the tune of £45m courtesy of a multi-million deal with Etihad. Other Premier League stalwarts Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool each took home £40m apiece courtesy of sponsorship deals with the Fly Emirates, Yokohama and Standard Chartered respectively while Spurs' shirt sponsor deal with insurance company AIA in 2015 is reported to be worth a massive £35m per season.
Here is the rank of every Premier League club by how much revenue their shirt sponsorship will generate.
1. Manchester United - £64 million (Chevrolet)
2. Manchester City - £45 million (Etihad)
3. Arsenal - £40 million (Fly Emirates)
4. Chelsea - £40 million (Yokohama)
5. Liverpool - £40 million (Standard Chartered)
6. Tottenham - £35 million (AIA)
7. West Ham - £10 million (Betway)
8. Everton - £9.6 million (SportPesa)
9. Wolves - £8 million (ManBetX)
10. Southampton - £7.5 million (LD Sports)
11. Burnley - £7.5 million (LoveBet)
12. Crystal Palace - £6.5 million (ManBetX)
13. Newcastle - £6.5 million (Fun88)
14. Watford - £6.5 million (Sportsbet.io)
15. Aston Villa - £6 million (W88)
16. Bournemouth - £5 million (M88)
17. Leicester - £4 million (King Power)
18. Sheffield United - £3.5 million (USG)
19. Norwich - £3 million (Dafabet)
20. Brighton - £1.5 million (American Express)