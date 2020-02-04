Premier League: Three most impressive players of Gameweek 25

Bengaluru, February 4: It was yet another exciting gameweek in the Premier League.
Liverpool moved 22 points clear of champions Manchester City which means that they will need just six wins in their remaining 13 games to be crowned as the new champions of England even if the Cityzens win all of their remaining games.
And, if the Reds do win their next six games, it will mean that they would receive their first guard of honour from none other than the reigning champions themselves.
During the weekend. we also saw Manchester City stumble once again as Jose Mourinho got the better of his bitter rival Pep Guardiola as Tottenham defeated the Cityzens 2-0.
Another big clash between Leicester City and Chelsea finished 2-2. In this article, we will take a look at three most impressive players from the last gameweek.
Steven Bergwijn - Spurs
Just a few days after sealing his big move to Spurs from PSV Eindhoven, the young Dutchman made a dream debut for the north London club.
Jose Mourinho brought in the 22-year-old with a lot of expectations that he could provide them a spark in the attack in the absence of the club's talisman Harry Kane who is likely to miss the rest of the season with an injury.
And, the Netherlands international certainly made a strong first impression as he helped his side seal a 2-0 win against Manchester City. The Dutchman was also named the man of the match after the game.
Robert Snodgrass - West Ham United
West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion provided the neutrals a brilliant match as the goals galore ended in a 3-3 stalemate.
Robert Snodgrass was the star of the game and was unlucky that his team failed to grab all three points from the game despite all his efforts.
The Scottish international scored twice and assisted another goal for the Hammers and David Moyes has every reason to be encouraged by the showing of the 32-year-old.
The Hammers, however, are 18th in the table and will need a strong fightback in the remaining 13 games to ensure that they survive at the end of the campaign.
Roberto Firmino - Liverpool
Roberto Firmino once again showed the world why he is the most unique centre-forward in the whole world. The Brazilian international is key to the way Liverpool pay and he had a perfect outing against Southampton as the Reds demolished the Saints 4-0 at Anfield.
The Liverpool number nine did not make the score sheet but still put in a man of the match display as he provided as many as three assists.
And, they were all absolutely delightful. Liverpool have a real gem of a player in their attack who is like no one else. He never cares about his personal accolades and such an attacking player is really hard to find.