Premier League: Three Newcastle United players who could be a major part of the project

Newcastle United fans have been through some tough times in recent years including two relegations in the last eleven years, but their fortunes could soon change with a mega takeover inching closer to completion. With the £300 million ($375m) takeover on the cards, the fans have every reason to be optimistic about the future of the club.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is headed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is the main mover behind the bid to purchase the North East club. This will see the Magpies having the richest owners in the Premier League and we can expect them to sign some world-class players in order to fulfil their ambition.
However, the Newcastle squad that the new owners will inherit is pretty much average in terms of quality and it will not be possible for them to make a complete overhaul of the dressing room in just one or two transfer windows especially with the Financial Fair Play rules of UEFA being more strict than ever. Therefore, they will need to use the talent of the squad they already have as much as they can.
Here, we will take a look at three really talented Newcastle United players who can play a major part in the ambitious project in years to come.
1. Fabian Schar
Newcastle United signed the talented Swiss international defender from La Liga side Deportivo La Coruña in the summer of 2018 for just £3 million following the relegation of the Spanish side. It has proven to be a brilliant piece of the deal for the Magpies and the 28-year-old commanding defender can prove to be a big part of the team in years to come. The 53-time capped Swiss defender has plenty of experience in his locker both at the club and international level and that will come handy for the Magpies.
2. Jonjo Shelvey
Shelvey is a player who is still adored by the Liverpool fans even after seven years of his departure, and there are reasons why. The English international is a supremely talented midfielder though he can be tough to manage at times. A pass master, who can effortlessly pick out his teammates with a 50 or 60 yards pass, Shelvey could prove to be a vital member of the Newcastle United side in years to come. He has played for a big club like Liverpool and has even been capped six times for England, and it could finally be the time for him to live up to his true potential.
3. Allan Saint-Maximin
It was a sensational piece of business from Newcastle United last summer when they landed an insanely talented player like Allan Saint-Maximin for a reported £16.5m fee. The Frenchman could well become the poster boy of the club in years to come with the talent he has at his disposal.
Although the 23-year-old has not enjoyed an impressive debut season at St. James' Park so far but he could thrive under a more attacking-minded manager like Mauricio Pochettino who is the rumoured managerial target of the Magpies.