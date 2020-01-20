Football
Premier League: Three reasons behind Chelsea's dip in form

By
Bengaluru, Jan 20: Chelsea probably did not start this season with too many expectations. They were hit with a transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA and an irreplaceable Eden Hazard departed Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid to make things even worse for the Blues. In such a situation, they welcomed their club legend Frank Lampard to the hot seat left by the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

A young and inexperienced manager like Lampard taking such a huge responsibility at such a critical time for the club was a huge decision made by the legendary midfielder turned manager. Lampard made a strong early impact at the club that looked inspired despite having a lot of young players in the side who got their debuts this season. However, their form has taken a big dip in recent weeks although they are still in the fourth position.

In this article, we will try to analyse the reasons for Chelsea's fall from grace despite starting the season so well.

Lack of a game-changer

Every team needs a special player in the side to drag the team on his shoulders when the rest of the team struggles to perform. And, Chelsea are missing such a player. They were hit hard in the summer by the departure of the magical Eden Hazard who was their undisputed best player in the last few seasons.

The transfer ban imposed on them meant they could not sign someone to fill the void and now that the ban is overturned as well, they are yet to sign a special player who will stand out from the rest. Getting such players is really difficult in the month of January though.

Lack of experience

The reason behind Chelsea's strong start to the season was the excellent form of their young brigade. The likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori have become prominent names in the line-up this season only and they have all impressed. But it is not expected that young players like them would be able to maintain their game at the top for too long. Things like that come from experience and Chelsea are paying the price for lacking the experience in the side.

Absence of a quality deputy to Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been phenomenal for the Blues this season in front of the goal. He has 13 Premier League goals to his name this season while scoring two more in the Champions League. However, a top team needs a quality alternative to their first-choice number nine and Chelsea are missing such a player.

Both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not been able to line up to the level of Abraham when the 22-year-old misses a game or two. Every player can have a bad game on occasions and when Abraham has one, Chelsea struggle to find their way past the opponent defence.

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
