Premier League: Three talking points from gameweek 23

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Premier League witnessed yet another exceptional gameweek as runaway league leaders Liverpool stamped further authority at the top of the table. With a 2-0 victory over their biggest rivals Manchester United, the Reds went 16 points clear at the top with a game in hand.
Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace and Leicester City's shock draw helped their cause further. Arsenal and Spurs also had to be content with just one point while Chelsea collapsed to Newcastle United very late to lose the game 1-0.
In this article, we will discuss three talking points of the gameweek:
Liverpool flying too high
Liverpool are at a completely different level right now and it seems that they are not to be caught. It seems like just a matter of time right now before they end their 30-year drought for the title. They absolutely dominated their rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
Even though the scoreline ended 2-0, thanks to a late Mohamed Salah strike, it could have easily been much worse for the visitors if not for Liverpool's wasteful finishing. With a 16 point lead the top with a game in hand, Liverpool are not only getting closer and closer to their first Premier League title but also breaking a number of records.
Chelsea fail to make chances count
Chelsea lost this weekend against a side that has caused them trouble more often than not in recent years. Newcastle United grabbed all three points from the game thanks to a late winner from Issac Hayden and Chelsea have every reason to be frustrated. They dominated the game from the very start to the final whistle but could not make their dominance reflect on the scoresheet. And, it is indeed worrying sign for Frank Lampard and could make him more eager to use the remaining few days of the winter transfer window.
Bournemouth look in deep trouble
AFC Bournemouth have been in the Premier League for five seasons now and it looked like they have established themselves in the league for many years to come. However, their form has taken a massive dip in recent weeks and now the Cherries find themselves 19th in the league table. Eddie Howe must find a solution to the crisis and he has to do it really soon or else they could be back in the Championship. It would be a big step backwards for the club that has impressed in the top tier for some time.