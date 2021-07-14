Premier League: Three wonderkids linked with Liverpool

Bengaluru, July 14: Liverpool endured a very difficult campaign last time out as they finished the season trophyless and needed a strong run in the closing weeks to ensure Champions League qualification.
With Manchester City cruising their way to the Premier League title and clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United improving significantly over the course of the last season, the Reds were expected to be one of the busier sides during the summer transfer window but that has not been the case as of yet.
The Reds saw their trusted midfield general Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the club with his contract expiry during the summer and have made their only signing of the summer in the form of highly-rated central defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. They have been linked with a host of stars across the continent but are yet to make their second signing of the summer.
A number of top youngsters have been linked with a switch to Anfield in recent weeks and in this article, we will take a look at three such wonderkids.
Kacper Kozłowski
Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozłowski created a record in the European Championship becoming the youngest player of any nationality in the Euro history, aged just 17 years and 246 days, just few days after English wonderkid Jude Bellingham made the record.
A technically gifted midfielder who is comfortable both as a number eight or a number ten, Kozlowski is one of the brightest talents in Europe at the moment. He currently plies his trade at Pogoń Szczecin in Ekstraklasa and already has 24 senior appearances to his name while also accumulating five caps for Poland in the process. If Liverpool have to sign the Polish wonderkid, they will have to fend off plenty of their rivals including Manchester United.
Adam Hlozek
Regarded as the future of Czech Republic, Adam Hlozek has been catching the eye of plenty of top clubs across Europe and Liverpool have reportedly joined the long list of suitors for the 18-year-old forward. A player who looks natural on either flank as well as a number nine, Hložek looks like a complete package in the making.
He is incredibly fast and technically gifted and also boasts a massive frame of 6 ft 2 inches. The gifted youngster finished the 2020–21 season in Czech First League as joint top scorer, alongside Jan Kuchta with 15 goals, despite missing four months of season due to injury. That certainly speaks volumes about the insane talent of the 18-year-old and that has been identified by a host of clubs including the Reds.
Already capped seven times for his country, the youngster played a bit-part role in the Euros. Thanks to his versatility, pace and excellent goalscoring record, Hlozek looks like a perfect candidate to bolster Jurgen Klopp's forward options but it remains to be seen if the Reds can make this deal happen or not.
Pedri
Spain have always been a hotbed of midfield talents and over the last two decades, we have seen so many iconic Spanish midfielders gracing the game. And, 18-year-old Pedri of Barcelona seems to be the next in line to make a legacy of his own. Despite his age, the gifted midfielder started all the games for Spain in the Euros ahead of players like Thiago Alcantara and Fabian Ruiz and such has been his influence that he has been named as the Young Player of the Tournament as well as making it to the Team of the Tournament.
Barcelona's financial crisis is a public knowledge as the club is struggling to hand Lionel Messi a new deal and the only way they can do that and register new signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal is by slashing their wage bill by a huge percentage and sell a host of their stellar names.
Pedri might be an untouchable player at Camp Nou but he has just one year left in his deal and Barcelona might have no option but to sell him if they cannot offload the likes of Coutinho, Dembele, Griezmann, Pjanic among others. The 18-year-old has been named as one of the candidates to replace Gini Wijnuldum and while it seems a bit far-fetched and ambitious, Barcelona's situation makes it look like a possibility.