Premier League: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Son accepts Alisson gift in thrilling draw

London, Dec. 19: Son Heung-min capitalised on Alisson's mistake to salvage a point for Tottenham in an enthralling 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool.
Spurs went ahead on Sunday through Harry Kane, who ended a run of 788 minutes without a league goal at home, but Diogo Jota levelled before half-time.
Andy Robertson nodded Liverpool ahead after Spurs had wasted good chances for a second, but when Alisson came off his line and failed to clear the ball, Son was gifted an easy equaliser.
Robertson saw red for a swipe on Emerson Royal, but Jurgen Klopp's men held out for a share of the spoils.
Spurs moved ahead 13 minutes in thanks to Kane's second league goal of the season, the England captain slotting first time past Alisson from Tanguy Ndombele's throughball.
Kane was arguably fortunate not to receive stronger punishment than a booking for a late lunge on Robertson shortly after setting up a chance for Son.
Hugo Lloris denied Trent Alexander-Arnold before Dele Alli missed a golden chance, Alisson getting a fingertip to his effort after Son teed him up in front of goal.
Liverpool levelled five minutes later – Robertson pouncing on a loose ball and clipping a cross to Jota, who headed powerfully past Lloris.
Spurs started the second half strongly and twice missed clear chances through Kane, while Alli wanted a penalty after going to ground under pressure from Alexander-Arnold.
It was the Liverpool right-back's volleyed cross that was headed in by Robertson moments later to give the Reds the lead, despite Spurs protests over a possible Mohamed Salah handball.
But the previously brilliant Alisson gifted Spurs their equaliser: he made a mess of intercepting Ben Davies' pass, presenting Son with an open goal.
Robertson's lunge on Emerson being deemed worthy of a straight red after a VAR check then proved the final twist in an exhilarating contest.
3 - Andy Robertson is the first player to score, assist and be sent off in a Premier League game since Aleksandar Mitrovic in May 2016. Centre.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2021
What does it mean?
Liverpool slip behind City Manchester City's 4-0 win at Newcastle United earlier means they now hold a three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, while Tottenham sit seventh. Klopp was frustrated with referee Paul Tierney at full-time, with debate over the red card for Robertson – and the yellow for Kane – likely to persist.
However, given injuries and COVID-19 had damaged Liverpool's preparations and meant 19-year-old Tyler Morton had to make his first league start in midfield, Klopp will perhaps be grateful for a point.
Alisson spoils spotless performance
Spurs should undoubtedly have done better with some of their chances but, having given Alisson the opportunity to make saves, he duly did, pulling off three in total. The block at Kane's feet was brave and well-timed but it was the one-handed stop to push Alli's first-half shot past the post that truly stood out.
It was unfortunate that his misjudgement ended up costing his team victory.
Salah goes missing
Salah had hoped to set a new record of a direct goal involvement in 16 consecutive Premier League games, but he was firmly on the fringes of the action. The Egypt star had only 40 touches of the ball, the fewest of any starting Liverpool player except for Morton (32), who was substituted with half an hour left.
What's next?
Spurs are in EFL Cup quarter-final action against West Ham on Wednesday before a Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace. Liverpool host Leicester City in the cup in midweek before Leeds United visit Anfield four days later.