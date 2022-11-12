Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United, Highlights: Late Bentancur brace rescues Spurs in thriller

By Daniel Lewis

London, Nov. 12: Rodrigo Bentancur struck twice in the final 10 minutes as Tottenham battled back from behind three times to snatch a dramatic 4-3 victory against Leeds United on Saturday.

Spurs conceded the opening goal in a game for the eighth time in a row when Crysencio Summerville scored for a fourth Premier League match running inside the first 10 minutes.

Rodrigo Moreno matched that scoring streak when scoring either side of equalisers from Harry Kane and Ben Davies to give Leeds a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute.

EPL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

1
2292967

But Bentancur equalised in the 81st minute and earned Tottenham a thrilling victory two minutes later as Leeds, who had Tyler Adams sent off late on, imploded in north London.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

VS
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Predictions
Final - November 13 2022, 01:30 PM
Pakistan
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments