Premier League trio eye Ligue 1 wonderkid Camavinga

Bengaluru, August 21: Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly being scouted regularly by a host of clubs across Europe including Premier League trio of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur following his stunning performance against PSG.
The 16-year-old inspired his team to a shock 2-1 win over the French champions PSG last Sunday (August 18). The Rennes prodigy whipped in a sumptuous cross that was turned in by Romain Del Castillo for the winner.
At 16, he is already a regular for a decent team in one of the top five leagues in Europe and Camavinga has everything to excite the footballing world.
Spurs were understood to be considering a transfer for the midfield starlet last term in what was a breakthrough season for Camavinga, making seven senior appearances.
He was also closely monitored by La Liga duo of Real Madrid and Barcelona but it is the Premier League trio who look most interested in the youngster.
The Angola-born midfielder created the record for the youngest ever player to record an assist in Ligue 1 and that too playing in a defensive midfield role.
Last season, Camavinga broke another record becoming the first player born after January 1, 2002 to start a game in Europe’s top five leagues, when he was named in the eleven against Monaco last May.
His rapid rise has drawn comparisons to French sensation Kylian Mbappe, and he's another exciting talent that's come through the ranks at Rennes.
Who is Eduardo Camavinga? The Rennes teenager taking Ligue 1 by storm
Among the three Premier League clubs interested in him, Spurs should be his ideal destination simply due to the presence of Mauricio Pochettino. There is no manager in the world better than the Spurs gaffer when it comes to believing in youngsters.
Unlike most top managers, Pochettino is never hesitant to play a youngster in even the toughest of games. Take Oliver Skipp's late appearance from the bench against Manchester City last weekend. Very few managers would have taken such a bold step to send a youngster in such a crunch game at such a crucial time.
Camavinga is a defensive midfielder and his best traits are his strength and tactical awareness which is gifted for a player who is just 16. Against PSG, the 16-year-old completed all but one of his 41 passes at Roazhon Park as he outshone PSG star midfield duo Marco Verratti and Marquinhos.
Spurs have no natural defensive midfielders in their squad apart from Victor Wanyama who looks out of favour at the north London club. Camavinga, therefore, looks like a player who would be a welcome addition to the Spurs side.
Manchester City already have new summer signing Rodri and veteran Fernandinho in defensive midfield and even if Fernandinho leaves in a few years' time, Camavinga's chances of growth as a player will be far more at Spurs than the Etihad.
Manchester United, meanwhile, also need midfield additions badly but for the player at this stage, Spurs are a much more appealing club than the Red Devils.