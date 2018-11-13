Premier League trio target Porto star Yacine Brahimi

Bengaluru, November 13: FC Porto star winger Yacine Brahimi is reportedly wanted by three Premier League clubs on a free transfer next summer.
Portuguese media outlet O Jogo claims the Algerian playmaker, 28, is being chased by Newcastle, West Ham and Everton as he approaches the final six months of his contract.
It means Brahimi is able to speak to foreign sides about a free summer transfer in January and his red-hot form for Porto could see a huge battle emerge between three of England’s biggest names.
Money is tight at Newcastle as they continue to flag under their owner Mike Ashley. And although they would love to bring Brahimi to St James’ Park, there’s a chance his wage demands may be an obstacle as interest in his signature heats up.
West Ham could prove to be an attractive option, with Manuel Pellegrini looking to play an attractive brand of football.
The Hammers have been lacking an out-and-out No 10 following Manuel Lanzini’s season-ending injury, and Brahimi could be a perfect fit for them.
However, Everton could stand the greatest chance of landing him due to the presence of their manager Marco Silva.
The Toffees boss spent a year coaching rivals Sporting Lisbon and knows all about Brahimi’s qualities, meaning the midfielder could slot straight into the side without having to make any real adjustments to his game and playing style.
Brahimi is winger by trade but can also play as a number ten. He is a brilliant dribbler of the ball and has an eye for a pass and would be a great asset to any side he joins.
Especially at Newcastle, Brahimi would be a brilliant addition considering that the Magpies really lack creativity in their side while Everton and West Ham have decent enough quality up top.