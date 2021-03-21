Premier League: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners fight back to earn point in thrilling London derby

London, March 21: Arsenal fought back from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with West Ham in a thrilling London derby on Sunday.
David Moyes' side had carved out a three-goal lead with just over half an hour gone as Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek capped off a blistering start.
But a Soucek own goal late in the first half swung momentum toward the Gunners, who set up a thrilling finish by forcing Craig Dawson to put through his own net with 30 minutes remaining.
And Alexandre Lacazette completed the comeback late on as he headed home from close range to steal a share of the points.
Perhaps feeling the physical toll of their midweek Europa League commitments, Arsenal made a slow start to proceedings.
And, after spending the opening 10 minutes penned in their own half, they deservedly fell behind when Lingard controlled Michail Antonio's cutback at the edge of the area and thrashed a beautiful effort into the top corner.
Mikel Arteta might have hoped that setback would wake his team up, but they were two down just two minutes later, Lingard's quick free-kick releasing Bowen to squeeze a low effort past Bernd Leno's weak save attempt.
Soucek made it three with just over half an hour gone, poking Antonio's goalbound header home as West Ham capitalised on more loose passing and poor defending from Arsenal.
To their credit, the visitors responded well, with Lacazette diverting in a powerful effort from just inside the box with the help of a deflection off Soucek that was only apparent on replays.
Bukayo Saka twice went close to reducing the deficit before the break, seeing a one-on-one well saved by Lukasz Fabianski and another shot dribble just wide of the post, but the Gunners could have few complaints over the half-time scoreline given their start.
Encouraged by a strong finish to the first half, Arsenal started the second well, and went close to a second as a Lacazette lob was acrobatically cleared off the line by Issa Diop.
But they got their reward just past the hour mark when Dawson inadvertently turned home a low and powerful Calum Chambers cross from the right-hand side.
And Lacazette brought Arteta's men level 10 minutes from time as headed in a teasing right-wing cross from Nicolas Pepe.
Pepe and Declan Rice traded efforts at goal in an end-to-end finish at the London Stadium, but neither side were able to steal the win at the end of a thrilling contest.