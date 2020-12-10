Premier League: Why Manchester City should target this Serie A star

Bengaluru, December 10: If reports in Italy are to be believed, the association between Serie A holders Juventus and their star forward Paulo Dybala could come to an end soon. The Argentine superstar has been linked with several top clubs across the continent especially over the last couple of years as his career has seen plenty of ups and downs at the Juventus Stadium.
It is claimed that Dybala is not happy with his role under Andrea Pirlo and wants his way out of the club and Juventus are also prepared to let him go. Dybala has been one of the best players for Juventus since his arrival from Palermo back in 2015 but in the 2018-19 season which was Max Allegri's last season in charge, his stock fell to a great extent due to his dip in form.
However, under Maurizio Sarri last season, Dybala saw a resurgence in his form and scored 17 goals while also providing 11 assists across all competitions. But, Andrea Pirlo seems not to be a fan of the 27-year-old and has started him on only six occasions so far.
The Old Lady have reportedly offered him to a host of top clubs across Europe and the list of clubs also include Manchester City and there is every reason for the Cityzens to pounce on the opportunity and sign the Argentine international.
The Cityzens are seemingly in dire need of a big rebuild in order to challenge for the Premier League title again and with Pep Guardiola agreeing to extend his contract for a further two years, it is quite clear that the Sky Blues will be keen to make a statement in order to reclaim their dominance in English football.
Sergio Aguero has established himself as a Manchester City legend since joining the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2011 but it is high time for the club to look beyond the Argentine superstar. He is 32 years of age now and has seen his injury struggles getting the better of him in recent times.
Also, his current deal at the Etihad expires in the summer of 2021 and there is a possibility that the decade long association between the club and the player could well come to an end.
Gabriel Jesus has been a decent alternative to Aguero for Manchester City over the last few years but he is not quite reliable as the first-choice number nine due to his hit or miss nature.
Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala is a tailor-made fit for Pep Guardiola's system. The 27-year-old's versatility makes him a player any manager would love to have in his side but he certainly offers his best when used as a false nine or a secondary striker.
With Dybala in the side, Pep Guardiola can recreate the magic he showcased at Barcelona with Messi as the false nine. If any player is close to Messi in terms of his style of play, it is certainly Dybala and the player should also been keen on a move to Etihad.
Dybala is also capable of playing on the flanks as well as a number ten and also in a two-man attack which means Jesus and he can be used together in different systems if needed. Thanks to the Argentine, Guardiola will enjoy the flexibility to tweak his tactics even during the game.
Dybala could become the trump card for Guardiola as he looks to reclaim Manchester City's position from Liverpool and establish itself as the dominant side in English football and chase supremacy in Europe.