Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Wolves keep Champions League hopes alive as Aston Villa claim a crucial victory

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, July 12: Wolves cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton to keep their Champions League hopes alive as Aston Villa claimed a crucial victory in the battle for survival.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, as Raul Jimenez coolly converted from 12 yards after Daniel Podence was fouled by Lucas Digne.

Forty-seven seconds into the second half Wolves were 2-0 up, Leander Dendoncker nodding in Pedro Neto's free-kick.

Premier League Points Table | Fixtures

Diogo Jota rifled in at the near post to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute after collecting a stunning ball over the top from Ruben Neves as Wolves moved within three points of fifth-placed Manchester United, who host Southampton on Monday.

Villa faced a must-win situation after West Ham and Watford both claimed maximum points on Saturday and they delivered by defeating Crystal Palace 2-0.

1
1060081

Dean Smith's side gained an early reprieve when Palace defender Mamadou Sakho saw a goal chalked off for handball after VAR ruled he used his arm to divert a set piece into the net.

Trezeguet gave Villa the lead in injury time at the end of the first half, slotting in at the far post after Palace failed to defend a free-kick.

Palace looked to have conceded a penalty two minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish went over in the box. VAR intervened in Palace's favour this time but Trezeguet poked underneath Vicente Guaita in the 59th minute to secure the points.

Former Villa striker Christian Benteke was sent off after the final whistle following an off-the-ball incident with Ezri Konsa.

Villa are four points adrift of safety with three games to go.

Before kick-off, Villa pledged to issue a lifetime ban to a supporter who racially abused Palace star Wilfried Zaha on social media.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: TOT 1 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue