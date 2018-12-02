Premier League Wrap: Aubameyang double inspires thrilling derby triumph

London, December 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal to a thrilling 4-2 derby win over Tottenham at Emirates Stadium on Sunday (December 2).
The striker became the first Premier League player to reach 10 goals for the season before late strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira secured all three points for Unai Emery's rampant side.
Mauricio Pochettino's men, who saw Jan Vertonghen sent off late on, led 2-1 at half-time thanks to Eric Dier and Harry Kane, but the result sees them drop out of the top four at the expense of their north London rivals.
The Gunners' dominant start was rewarded 10 minutes in, when Aubameyang swept home from the spot after Vertonghen intercepted a cross towards the six-yard box with a raised hand.
Spurs found themselves level with half an hour played, though, when Bernd Leno failed to keep out Dier's near-post header from a Christian Eriksen free-kick, after which a melee ensued among the Arsenal substitutes and Spurs' celebrating players.
Dier looked to be marginally offside and referee Mike Dean was in the spotlight again four minutes later, when he penalised Rob Holding for sliding in on Son despite minimal contact, allowing Kane to make it 2-1 from 12 yards.
8 - No player has scored more Premier League North London derby goals than Harry Kane (8, level with Emmanuel Adebayor). Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/AYR6KmJ3J0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018
Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey came on at half-time and the latter helped the Gunners draw level, steering Hector Bellerin's pass to Aubameyang, who bent a sublime first-time finish past the static Lloris.
Chances came and went before Arsenal got the crucial fifth goal 17 minutes from time, when Ramsey robbed Juan Foyth and Lacazette's strike spun in off Dier's shin.
Torreira's first for the club followed three minutes later when he slotted past Lloris and celebrated with gusto.
Vertonghen was dismissed in the closing stages to compound a miserable day for the visitors.
Emery's side are now ahead of Spurs on goal difference and the cushion to chasing sides Everton and Manchester United is eight points ahead of the Merseyside derby.
10 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to score with 10 consecutive shots on target in the Premier League since October 2007 (Benni McCarthy for Blackburn). Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/CHa1Tjyzfb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chelsea responded to their first Premier League defeat of the season by putting west London rivals Fulham to the sword in a routine 2-0 win.
Maurizio Sarri's men were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham last time out in the league but, after easing to a 4-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League, did not to produce their best to resume normal service.
Pedro pounced on a poor passage of play from the visitors to open the scoring after just four minutes, and an excellent team goal finished off by Ruben Loftus-Cheek made the points safe late on.
Fulham had briefly threatened a leveller before that decisive blow, making it an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Claudio Ranieri, whose side remain bottom, while Chelsea at least momentarily move up to third.
It took a mere 220 seconds for Fulham's defensive woes to continue as sloppy play in midfield led to Chelsea's opener, their 1000th home goal in the Premier League.