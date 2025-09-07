US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football PSG Accuses French Football Federation Of Negligence In Dembele And Doue Injury Cases Paris Saint-Germain has accused the French Football Federation of neglecting medical advice, leading to injuries for players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue during World Cup qualifiers. PSG seeks improved medical coordination to prevent future incidents. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the French national team's handling of players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. PSG allege that the national team ignored medical advice, leading to injuries during France's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine. Dembele is expected to miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Doue will be out for four weeks with a calf strain.

PSG have taken action by sending a letter to the French Football Federation (FFF). They are calling for better coordination between club and national team medical staff. The club claims they provided detailed medical information about player workloads and injury risks before training began. However, PSG allege this advice was ignored, leading to what they describe as preventable injuries.

Dembele had been performing well for PSG this season, contributing two goals and an assist. Under Luis Enrique's management, the team currently leads Ligue 1. Despite his recent form, Dembele was substituted in the 81st minute against Ukraine after replacing the injured Doue at half-time.

France coach Didier Deschamps defended his decision to play Dembele. He stated: "I was sure that he was capable of playing a high-level match; otherwise, I would not have played him. This time, it is the other thigh. He was fit. It is unfortunate for him, but it could have happened to another player."

The situation has prompted PSG to demand immediate corrective measures from the FFF. They stress the need for transparent communication and collaboration on player health matters to prevent similar incidents in future.

The club's statement emphasises that these events should lead to swift changes in how player health is managed between clubs and national teams. PSG believe that such measures are crucial to safeguarding players' well-being during international duties.

As PSG await responses from the FFF, they continue their Ligue 1 campaign without two key players. The club hopes for improved protocols that prioritise player safety in future international fixtures.