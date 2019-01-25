PSG move for Chelsea target Leandro Paredes

Bengaluru, January 25: Chelsea's hopes of landing Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes have been hit by a late swoop by French giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.
Argentina international Paredes' representatives have been in talks with Blues about a move this month.
A £31million offer from the West London club was rejected as Russian giants Zenit were holding out for a fee in the region of £50m.
Paredes was seen as cover for midfielder Jorginho after Cesc Fabregas' departure for Monaco this month. And a late move from Ligue 1 champions PSG will harm Chelsea's chances of capturing Paredes as he prefers a move to the French capital, according to reports.
PSG missed out on their prime target Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and now are determined to sign Paredes to solve their midfield woes.
Sarri's priority this month was to sign a striker and Gonzalo Higuain came in from Juventus to fill the void earlier this week.
The AC Milan striker was left out of Gennaro Gattuso's squad to face Genoa on Monday (January 21).
Former Milan midfielder Gattuso slammed the performance of Higuain in training as "one of the worst" he had seen.
Sarri will hope that Higuain will solve his striker crisis. The duo worked wonders together during their time at Napoli but it will not be an easy task to replicate that at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata is set to depart Stamford Bridge and the £60million flop will be allowed to leave for Atletico Madrid.
Sarri saw his side lose 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (January 19) and has been playing star man Eden Hazard in the false nine position. But, bounced back with a proper nine Giroud starting play to help them reach EFL Cup final with 2-1 win over Tottenham.