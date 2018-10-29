PSG plot move for West Ham United defender Issa Diop

Bengaluru, October 29: French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a move for West Ham United defender Issa Diop after his impressive start to the season, according to reports in France and England.
The French champions PSG are ready to offer up to £50million to land the defender and add to their squad which is already littered with the best young French talents.
Diop has made a brilliant start to his Hammers career since his £22million move from Toulouse last summer. He was snapped up by West Ham for a club record fee on a five-year contract.
His performances for the Claret and Blue outfit even led to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho labelling him as a 'monster' after West Ham's victory against his side.
PSG know they could face stiff competition for the centre-back from the Red Devils, so they are said to be looking to wrap up a deal quickly.
Diop was born to a Moroccan mother and Senegalese father, but has confirmed that he wants to play his international football for France.
The Hammers have had a difficult start to the season and have only recorded one clean sheet, but Diop has been outstanding in the heart of their defence.
PSG have three established centre-backs in their books with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Prensel Kimpembe.
However, with Silva ageing and becoming a shadow of his past, they need a long-term replacement of the Brazilian and Diop would be a great successor.
As 21-year-old, the Frenchman will improve further in future and could become a vital player at the Parc des Pricnes alongside Marquinhos and Kimpembe.