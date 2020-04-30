Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions

By
PSG
PSG are set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions

Bengaluru, April 30: The Ligue 1 have officialy decided to crown table toppers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the champions of the 2019-20 French League season, according to reports in French media.

It may be recalled that the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were brought to a sudden end due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly that professional football will not be able to resume before September.

Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic

When the Ligue 1 was halted on March 8 due to the spread of the coronavirus, Qatar-owned PSG were on top of the table with 68 points, a clear 12 ahead of second-placed Marseille.

PSG, Marseille and Rennes were eying Champions League qualifying berths.

Points Table

L'Equipe journalist Joel Domenighetti, reported that PSG will be officially crowned champions on a points-per-game basis.

Europe's other leading leagues are also expected to follow the suit, though in a break from tradition the Eredivisie (Dutch League) declared their season null and void, thereby depriving leaders Ajax FC of a well-deserved title.

Coronavirus: Ziyech slams 'b*******' decision not to award Ajax Eredivisie title

The French football clubs will now have to brace themselves for a major financial hit after the decision as even the all-powerful PSG faces potentially serious implications.

Coronavirus in sport: PSG braced for huge financial loss

With European football governing body -- UEFA -- eager to start next season in good time, Ligue 1 appears in a spot of bother.

Sports daily L'Equipe calculates that the top two divisions could now miss out on 243 million euros ($264 million) from broadcasters Canal Plus and beIN Sports, plus 35 million euros for international rights.

French football ponders next steps

That is on top of lost gate receipts as well as sponsorship.

All French clubs will now be anxiously waiting to see what will happen to a record TV rights deal with Chinese-owned group Mediapro due to kick in next season. The four-year deal is worth 1.15 billion euros annually.

More PSG News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PSG named Ligue 1 champs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue