PSG set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions

Bengaluru, April 30: The Ligue 1 have officialy decided to crown table toppers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the champions of the 2019-20 French League season, according to reports in French media.
It may be recalled that the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were brought to a sudden end due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly that professional football will not be able to resume before September.
Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic
When the Ligue 1 was halted on March 8 due to the spread of the coronavirus, Qatar-owned PSG were on top of the table with 68 points, a clear 12 ahead of second-placed Marseille.
PSG, Marseille and Rennes were eying Champions League qualifying berths.
L'Equipe journalist Joel Domenighetti, reported that PSG will be officially crowned champions on a points-per-game basis.
Le conseil d'administration de la LFP va acter l'arrêt des championnats professionnels - Foot - L1/L2https://t.co/3xbELgaFBu— Domenighetti Joël (@jdomenighetti) April 30, 2020
Europe's other leading leagues are also expected to follow the suit, though in a break from tradition the Eredivisie (Dutch League) declared their season null and void, thereby depriving leaders Ajax FC of a well-deserved title.
Coronavirus: Ziyech slams 'b*******' decision not to award Ajax Eredivisie title
The French football clubs will now have to brace themselves for a major financial hit after the decision as even the all-powerful PSG faces potentially serious implications.
Coronavirus in sport: PSG braced for huge financial loss
With European football governing body -- UEFA -- eager to start next season in good time, Ligue 1 appears in a spot of bother.
Sports daily L'Equipe calculates that the top two divisions could now miss out on 243 million euros ($264 million) from broadcasters Canal Plus and beIN Sports, plus 35 million euros for international rights.
French football ponders next steps
That is on top of lost gate receipts as well as sponsorship.
All French clubs will now be anxiously waiting to see what will happen to a record TV rights deal with Chinese-owned group Mediapro due to kick in next season. The four-year deal is worth 1.15 billion euros annually.