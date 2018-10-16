PSG target Manchester United stopper De Gea

Bengaluru, October 16: Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a move for Manchester United star David De Gea, who is yet to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.
De Gea, 27, has been offered a five-year, £375,000-a-week deal, including several lucrative bonuses, but has yet to put pen to paper on the agreement.
The contract situation of one of the best keepers in the world has alerted the attention of Ligue 1 giants PSG who are thought to be monitoring the saga closely, according to reports in England.
Manchester United are willing to use their option to extend De Gea’s contract six months early should he still not have signed by January. But it would leave Europe’s elite believing they could get the Spain No. 1 in the summer.
Real Madrid had hoped to land the United star for the past three seasons, but ultimately gave up their lengthy pursuit and opted for Thibaut Courtois instead.
Yet the likes of PSG are certain to look to De Gea in the coming months, with Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola the top options at the Parc des Princes.
The Red Devils had been expected to take up their No1’s 12-month extension when his deal expires in the summer. But De Gea’s reluctance to sign the offered deal leaves Jose Mourinho and co. facing a very tricky decision.
If he is ready to head into next season with no new deal, United would have to sell to ensure a hefty fee or risk losing him for nothing.
With the Red Devils struggling for form this season, it is quite understandable why De Gea is stalling on his contract talks and might soon look for pastures.
PSG are capable of offering De Gea a huge pay rise quite similar to what Manchester United are offering and he will surely make them a long stronger.