PSG want Liverpool wizard to replace Neymar

Sadio Mane

Kolkata, December 11: French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be planning for life without their star player Neymar as the Brazilian superstar continues to be strongly linked with a return to Barcelona.

And it is claimed that PSG have earmarked Liverpool winger Sadio Mane as the potential replacement for the wantaway Brazilian.

It is claimed that PSG have run out of patience with Neymar who could never really settle into life at Paris. He has struggled with injuries and has been involved in rows with team-mates and even the fans. And, for quite some time now, he has made it evident through his antics that he is not happy at the club and wants to move back to Barcelona.

PSG smashed a world-record fee of for the services of Neymar back in the summer of 2017 and are reportedly happy to sell him for much lesser amount.

Thomas Tuchel's side are believed to be prioritising that they can get Mane as the replacement of Neymar. However, Mane seems to be a completely unrealistic target for PSG at the moment.

The French champions must bear in mind that Liverpool are not the same side anymore that they were two years back. They are the reigning champions of Europe and are leading the Premier League title race by quite some distance. PSG might be blessed with a major influx of money from Qatar Sports Investments, but Liverpool are one of the most stable footballing institutions in the whole Europe at the moment.

Mane has been a key member of the Jurgen Klopp revolution. He was recruited ahead of Klopp's first full season in charge of the club and since then, he has gone strength to strength and has been the most prominent figure among the famed Reds attacking trio.

Back in October, Mane claimed that he wants to stay at Anfield 'forever'. It could have been an exaggeration from the Senegalese, but now is certainly not the time for him to leave Liverpool and join PSG.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
