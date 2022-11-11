Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Education City Stadium is a diamond in the desert

Ultra-modern design
The stadium's ultra-modern design blends seamlessly with traditional Islamic architecture. On the exterior, triangles create complex diamond-like geometrical patterns that sparkle as the sun moves across the sky.
At night, a digital light show illuminates the façade - giving fans a remarkable surprise performance.
Leisure facilities
Around the campuses, you will discover many first-in-class sporting and leisure facilities. After the tournament, more amenities will be added to the stadium precinct - keeping locals and the academic community fit for the future and stimulated outside the classroom.
Treasured Diamond
Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience - and will become something to be treasured, both for the memories it holds and its future value to the country.
After Qatar 2022, the 40,000-capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier. The excess seats will be donated to countries which lack sporting infrastructure - meaning the legacy of Qatar 2022 will be felt far and wide.
Education hub
As well as hosting matches during Qatar 2022, the stadium will provide sporting facilities for the entire QF community, including faculty and students. Parts of the stadium will be turned into classrooms and event spaces for QF schools and universities after the tournament.
Education City is the home of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). Situated within Education City are leading universities, along with research and development institutions. The stadium achieved a five star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System for its design and build. Its range of sustainability features include direct access to public transport, low toxicity indoor materials and LED sports lighting.