Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Qatar 2022: Three-year countdown begins

By
Qatar
The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.

Bengaluru/Doha, November 21: The three-year countdown for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday (November 21).

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.

It may be recalled that in a break from tradition, the tournament was pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the Middle East country.

Qatar is building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off and the recent unveiling of the official emblem marked a new chapter in its chequered history.

Infantino's praise

Infantino's praise

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said in the past that the tournament had massive potential to break down cultural stereotypes and bring people together through football.

The preparations are well in place - the stadiums and other infrastructure development are on schedule, if not ahead of it despite a host of challenges and the authorities are making sure everything is functioning in a smooth way.

Xavi is an ambassador

Xavi is an ambassador

In the build-up to the quadrennial extravaganza, which is being hosted by a Middle East country for the first time, Qatar have roped in Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez as the brand ambassador for the event.

Xavi, who currently coaches Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd, is helping the local organising committee-- Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL) -- to promote various projects that harness the power of football to bring about positive social change.

Busy schedule

Busy schedule

With the three-year countdown having started, SCDL and the country is having a busy schedule ahead.

The 24th Gulf Cup of Nations will be held from November 26 to December 8 while the FIFA Club World Cup will be held from December 11 to 21.

Deliver amazing

Deliver amazing

With just three years to go for the biggest football show on earth to unfold, SCDL are confident of keeping their promise of delivering a unique tournament, the first-of-its kind to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab world.

"Our preparations are going as per plan. The roads and infrastructural projects are almost 90 per cent done, they'll be ready for 2022. Two stadiums are already completed and by the end of this year, two more will be completed," Qatar 2022 Organising Committee CEO Nasser Al Khater was quoted as saying in the local media.

More QATAR 2022 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Qatar 2022: Three-year countdown begins
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue