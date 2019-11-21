Qatar 2022: Three-year countdown begins

Infantino's praise
FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said in the past that the tournament had massive potential to break down cultural stereotypes and bring people together through football.
The preparations are well in place - the stadiums and other infrastructure development are on schedule, if not ahead of it despite a host of challenges and the authorities are making sure everything is functioning in a smooth way.
Xavi is an ambassador
In the build-up to the quadrennial extravaganza, which is being hosted by a Middle East country for the first time, Qatar have roped in Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez as the brand ambassador for the event.
Xavi, who currently coaches Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd, is helping the local organising committee-- Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL) -- to promote various projects that harness the power of football to bring about positive social change.
Busy schedule
With the three-year countdown having started, SCDL and the country is having a busy schedule ahead.
The 24th Gulf Cup of Nations will be held from November 26 to December 8 while the FIFA Club World Cup will be held from December 11 to 21.
Deliver amazing
With just three years to go for the biggest football show on earth to unfold, SCDL are confident of keeping their promise of delivering a unique tournament, the first-of-its kind to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab world.
"Our preparations are going as per plan. The roads and infrastructural projects are almost 90 per cent done, they'll be ready for 2022. Two stadiums are already completed and by the end of this year, two more will be completed," Qatar 2022 Organising Committee CEO Nasser Al Khater was quoted as saying in the local media.