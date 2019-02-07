Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Qatar climb 38 places in FIFA rankings after Asian Cup triumph

By Opta
qatar

Doha, Feb 7: Qatar are the biggest movers in FIFA's first rankings update of 2019, ascending 38 places to 55th after their Asian Cup success.

Felix Sanchez's men went into this year's edition having never got past the quarter-finals, reaching the last eight in 1988 and 2011, both times as hosts.

But in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar went all the way despite not being considered among the favourites.

They won all seven of their matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one, in the 3-1 final triumph over Japan.

As a result of their success, Qatar become the fifth highest-ranked nation in the AFC behind Iran, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Beaten finalists Japan have also enjoyed a significant rise, climbing 23 places to 27th.

By contrast, North Korea – who finished bottom of Qatar's Asian Cup group without any points – endured the biggest slide, dropping 12 spots to 121st.

The top 20 remains unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil keeping their respective places in first, second and third.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: football japan qatar fifa doha
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue